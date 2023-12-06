The Houston Astros have kicked off their offseason by making a series of low-profile moves this week. First off, the club reached a two-year agreement with free-agent catcher Victor Caratini before trading for pitcher Dylan Coleman from the Kansas City Royals.

While the signing of Caratini has gone over well with the fanbase, the same cannot be said about the acquisition of Coleman. On Wednesday, the Astros sent right-handed pitcher Carlos Mateo to the Royals in exchange for Coleman.

Even though some fans on social media view the trade as an intriguing one, there are a larger number who are unimpressed by the deal. Many have pointed out that the club needs to re-sign their own free-agent relief pitcher, Hector Neris. The 34-year-old Neris helped the club win the World Series in 2022, and many fans feel that they needed to prioritize signing him over acquiring Coleman.

Others have gone as far as to compare the Dylan Coleman trade to shopping from the bargain bin. The 27-year-old has shown flashes in the past, but struggled mightily last season, posting an 0-2 record with a dismal 8.84 ERA. These difficulties with the Kansas City Royals have many Astros fans pessimistic about the move.

In response to the acquisition of Coleman, there have been a large number of fans saying that the team should have put their time and resources into signing free-agent relief pitcher Jordan Hicks. Houston has been linked to the flamethrower all offseason, something that fans are waiting for.

Houston Astros fans believe that the team needs to prioritize some of their own players

Hector Neris is not the only player that fans believe that Houston needs to focus on signing. Following the acquisition of Coleman, some disgruntled fans are disappointed that the club is yet to extend some of their biggest stars such as Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.

Although those moves will require more time to complete than a trade for a midtier relief pitcher such as Dylan Coleman, upset fans believe they need to be completed ASAP.

