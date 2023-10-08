Framber Valdez is tabbed to start against the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 for the Houston Astros. They earned a clutch game one victory, and a win in the second game (again at home) would put them on the brink of yet another ALCS berth. As such, this is a huge game.

Valdez is tabbed to go, and he was the ace for a long portion of the season. He has been a little bit inconsistent, which has given some fans cause for concern. They're worried about Valdez, with some of them imploring Dusty Baker to have a quick hook on the pitcher.

Fans were split on Framber Vadez's start against the Twins

Valdez will follow up Justin Verlander, who was excellent in Game 1. The bullpen did just enough to hold on for a victory, and now it comes to Valdez.

Winning a game on the road totally changes the outcome of a series. It flips the home field advantage, giving the Twins the chance to play and win two games at home and move on. That's why Game 2 is so key, and Valdez will need to be on his top game.

Framber Valdez will be followed by Cristian Javier

The setup of the rotation is key for any playoff series. With the bye, the Astros are able to effectively set up the ALDS how they want. They elected, naturally, to go with ace Justin Verlander whom they acquired from the New York Mets at the deadline.

That means that they want Valdez for Game 2, and Cristian Javier will come after him. Should they win, his start would be for the series. They are hoping to get to the ALCS and face either the divisional rival Texas Rangers or the Baltimore Orioles.

Framber Valdez doesn't have every fan's confidence

That's a long way in the future, as they are going to focus on Valdez's start today and try to earn a victory and move forward. Astros fans, for one, are a little concerned about the game.