Astros manager Dusty Baker offers vague update on Yordan Alvarez's absence during team introductions before ALCS clash

The Houston Astros' star Yordan Alvarez was noticeably absent during team introductions before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Rangers. Alvarez's absence before the game sparked questions about his health.

Journalist Ken Rosenthal confirmed that Alvarez was dealing with a virus, experiencing symptoms such as an upset stomach and headaches.

However, it seems that the slugger will be available for Game 2. Astros manager Dusty Baker has provided an update on Alvarez's health to beat reporter Chandler Rome.

Baker said:

"What is sick? He’s better today than he was yesterday"

Dusty Baker's statements were notably vague. While his words suggest improvement, they stop short of offering a clear picture of Alvarez's health at the present.

"The reports about him having a virus, I got a virus, everybody got a virus", Baker said.

While the Astros grappled with the absence of one of their key offensive contributors, both teams showcased strong pitching performances.

Both starters—Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Justin Verlander for the Astros—pitched at least six innings. Despite the strong starts, the Rangers edged the Astros to claim a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rangers ace Jordan Montgomery silenced the Astros' offense including star Yordan Alvarez in ALCS Game 1

The Astros vs. Rangers showdown is turning out to be one for the ages.

On Sunday, Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery managed to do what no pitcher has done before: strike out Yordan Alvarez three times in a single game. Additionally, Montgomery held the Astros' offense scoreless throughout his outing.

Alvarez had smashed four homers in four games in the division series. So the Astros' slugger was anticipated to be a major threat. But Montgomery had other plans.

Utilizing a well-crafted arsenal that included sinkers, changeups and his special curveballs, the left-handed pitcher struck Alvarez out with ease. If pitchers aim to outduel Yordan Alvarez, Montgomery's Game 1 strategy should serve as a textbook example.

Later, Rangers' reliever Aroldis Chapman and closer Jose Leclerc ensured that Houston's bats remained silent. The Rangers have now gained an advantage in this crucial ALCS matchup, adding pressure on the Astros.