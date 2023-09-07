The Houston Astros have employed a bit of a platoon in centerfield, with Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon and Jake Meyers splitting time out there. Dusty Baker recently explained that since he didn't have a Julio Rodriguez-esque player, he had to get creative in the outfield.

That's true, the Astros do not have Rodriguez to play center field. They do, however, have McCormick. It's a smaller sample size, but some of the metrics lean towards McCormick. He has a higher batting average, OPS, and the defensive metrics suggest McCormick can hold his own in the outfield.

When asked if McCormick's weight is an issue, Baker said via The Athletic:

“No, why (would) you even ask that?” That’s something that you’re always aware of, you know what I mean. As long as it doesn’t affect your performance, then it’s not really that much of a concern."

However, MLB analyst Michael Schwab isn't convinced. He wrote:

"Curiosity remains as to why McCormick doesn’t play more, with few answers to be found and the issue seemingly one that goes beyond just matchups and defensive alignments. This week, four people with knowledge of the team’s inner workings said that McCormick’s weight has become a talking point for Baker."

McCormick was also asked about the allegedly strenuous relationship with the elder manager. He said there were no issues between player and coach:

“Right now, we’re OK. It’s really all about winning each game here on out (with) no distractions. We’re good.”

This will be an interesting thing to monitor as the team marches toward a potential American League playoff spot.

Chas McCormick discussed his weight

Outfielder Chas McCormick is playing heavier than usual, listed at 208 pounds. His six foot frame is being pushed by design, because the Astros star thinks he plays better:

“I feel stronger. I like being this heavy. I guess if I was a little lighter it’d be easier, but easier to move a little better. I feel stronger. I feel healthier. I feel I can do more being at 220 (lbs). Usually I’m at 216. When I’m 210, I’m too light. I was 214 last year, I think, and I felt too light again. I kind of like being where I’m at right now, at 220.”

Chas McCormick's weight is up

McCormick will focus on trying to help the Astros repeat as AL West victors.