Astros News: AL West side unlikely to pursue Jordan Montgomery amid rotation worries, per MLB insider

Houston Astos fans have been desperately urging their team to fill the hole in their rotation by signing free agent Jordan Montgomery but latest reports seem to indicate that they will not be pursuing him. Despite being picked as one of the best fits for the World Series winner, the Houston side look like they will be depending on their young arms to step up and contend for a spot. MLB insider Jim Bowden reported on Tuesday that the Astros are unlikely to sign Montgomery despite the prevailing injury struggles in their rotation.

Jordan Montgomery is currently the best pitcher available in the free agent market and there are several teams who need to add arms to their rotation ahead of the new season. Having started his major league career with the New York Yankees in 2017, the established himself as a capable starter before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. A year later, he was traded to the Texas Rangers and went on to play a crucial role in the World Series victory last season.

Montgomery has previously been overlooked by MLB teams during the winter, with several high-value pitchers available in the market earlier. However, the Astros have been linked with him for a long time now, despite not making a move for him. The Houston front office has expressed their confience in young arm Hunter Brown and it looks like they are prepared to put a huge responsibility on his shoulders. Their fans are not happy with the latest news, but are still hoping that they will add another arm before the season begins.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy expresses interest in signing Jordan Montgomery

When he was traded to the Texas Rangers in July last year, Jordan Montgomery would not have imagined that he would end the season as a World Series winner. However, he formed a great partnership Nathan Eovaldi to lead the Texan rotation which saw them lift the title last year.

Manager Bruce Bochy spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said that he would welcome a reunion with Montgomery ahead of the new MLB season: "Who wouldn't like to have a Montgomery? What a great teammate along with a tremendous pitcher."

