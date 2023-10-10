In the high-stakes world of postseason baseball, Houston Astros' standout players, José Altuve and Yordan Álvarez, are setting formidable standards. It has become abundantly clear that they are the linchpins of the Astros' offensive prowess.

In their ALDS opener against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, the Astros' offense burst into life from the very first pitch. José Altuve, with remarkable alacrity, hammered a home run to left field, setting the tone for a thrilling game.

Yordan Álvarez swiftly followed suit, launching a home run in the third inning, solidifying the Astros' dominance with a 3-0 lead. And when the Twins mounted a comeback, it was Yordan Álvarez who decisively closed the game with a right-field homer in the seventh inning.

The fervor among fans is palpable as the reigning World Series Champions aim for their third title. The addition of José Abreu to the roster, who marked his debut with a crucial RBI, completes the Astros' formidable lineup.

MLB analyst Preston Miklich, better known as Fuzzy, couldn't help but sing praises for the Astros following their performance against the Twins in the ALDS opener. In a video on his YouTube channel, Fuzzy effusively commended Houston, stating:

"The Astros are doing Astros things, and of course they are, because the month of October is here. José Altuve and Yordan Álvarez, they were built to mash in the playoffs."

José Altuve, 33, boasts an impressive postseason resume, with eight appearances under his belt. His batting average of .273 and an OPS of .849, along with 50 RBIs in 94 games, make him a stalwart in the lineup.

Altuve’s leadoff homer against Twins ace Bailey Ober exemplified his prowess as a seasoned slugger, and his contributions will undoubtedly be pivotal in the Astros' upcoming matches. It was his 24th postseason home run - the second most of all time, only behind Manny Ramirez (29).

Meanwhile, Yordan Álvarez widened the gap with a two-run bomb toward right field in the third. Álvarez had clearly picked his spot, going deep toward right field again in the seventh to score what ultimately turned out to be the match-winning hit.

Astros bats go cold in Game 2 after José Altuve and Yordan Álvarez’s dominant showing in opener

ALDS Game 2 turned out to be a vastly different scenario for the Houston Astros. From start to finish, the Minnesota Twins were in the driving seat, and the game never looked like slipping away from their grasp.

Yordan Álvarez, once again, exhibited his prowess with a two-run homer to left-center field, albeit in a 6-2 losing effort.

ALDS Game 3 between the Astros and Twins will take place at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.