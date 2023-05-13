No one could have predicted the decline of Atlanta Braves infielder Austin Riley this season.

The power-hitting righty has been one of the league's most consistent hitters over the previous three seasons. Riley was instrumental in the Braves 2021 championship run that saw the club win its first World Series title in a quarter of a decade. In 2022, he led the Braves roster in home runs, slugging and OPS (amongst qualified hitters) and was selected to the All-Star game.

This season, however, the baseball Gods have not been kind to the 26-year-old. His numbers are down and he has failed to deliver in key spots for the organization.

Atlanta Braves turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations. A slump like this is uncharacteristic of a player of Riley's caliber, and Braves fans are looking for answers.

Steve Zuniga @stevezuniga @WalkOffWalk1 that contract pressure definitely fucking with him big time. imo, shouldn't have rushed it but I get locking him up for less vs waiting and if he kept killing it, risk losing him to another team, but hopefully it comes together soon! @WalkOffWalk1 that contract pressure definitely fucking with him big time. imo, shouldn't have rushed it but I get locking him up for less vs waiting and if he kept killing it, risk losing him to another team, but hopefully it comes together soon!

Tommy Poe @WalkOffWalk1 We are going to have to talk about Austin Riley and nothing makes me sadder. We are going to have to talk about Austin Riley and nothing makes me sadder.

Janet @979Jane Austin Riley since he signed his extension

Austin Riley since he signed his extension https://t.co/emByJsNT7i

Kristin @kristinbroadway @DOBrienATL I hope they move him down. Take the pressure off. @DOBrienATL I hope they move him down. Take the pressure off.

Austin @AustinPlanet Austin Riley ever since he signed that massive extension with the Atlanta Braves. #ForTheA Austin Riley ever since he signed that massive extension with the Atlanta Braves. #ForTheA https://t.co/GfmPVxtPSC

Cory Deutmeyer @CorDDawg @DOBrienATL Yeap that big contract is doing so well for us but hey let's keep batting him 3rd. It would be slightly different if his defense was good but we all know it never will be. @DOBrienATL Yeap that big contract is doing so well for us but hey let's keep batting him 3rd. It would be slightly different if his defense was good but we all know it never will be.

Coach Gordon Bombay @Coach_GordonB @DOBrienATL Dont forget his leage leading double plays and his leage high errors at his position. @DOBrienATL Dont forget his leage leading double plays and his leage high errors at his position.

Since the April 18 game versus the San Diego Padres, Riley is 15-83 at the plate.

The month of May has been particularly difficult for him. Over 11 games, he is 10-47 (.213) and has a surprisingly low .558 OPS. Over that stretch, he has recorded just one HR, 3 RBIs, and six runs.

Austin Riley was signed to a franchise-record contract by the Atlanta Braves in 2022

Austin Riley reacts after a RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLDS at Truist Park

Austin Riley must have felt on top of the world before the 2023 season. In addition to winning the World Series ring, he was named to the All-MLB First Team and got his first Silver Slugger Award.

Riley had outstanding seasons in 2021 and 2022. During that two-year span, he hit 71 home runs and drove in 200 runs.

Riley drew the attention of the Braves organization, who decided to sign him to a 10-year, $212 million contract deal in 2023. Riley's high compensation comes with high expectations, which he has failed to meet this season.

Despite Riley's sluggish start to the year, the Atlanta Braves have managed to maintain their lead in the National League East. Led by strong pitching, the team currently has an NL-best 25-14 record and is six games above the second-place Philadelphia Phillies(19-19) in NL East.

