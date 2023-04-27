The Atlanta Braves were ready to complete their sweep over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Atlanta came into the game with a 2-0 series lead, and it looked like they were cruising towards the sweep. That was until the game got into the ninth inning.

Up 4-0, Atlanta's bullpen collapsed and gave up five runs in the ninth inning. The Braves couldn't rally when it was their turn to bat and ended up losing the game, 5-4.

The Marlins were all over relief pitcher A.J. Minter. Minter lasted only 0.2 innings, giving up five runs on five hits. It's a game he'll have to quickly forget, as he's one of the high-leverage arms Atlanta uses late in games.

The loss moves the Braves to 17-9. They're no longer the best team in the National League. The title goes to the red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates, something everybody had on their MLB bingo card heading into the season.

"That's one deflating loss boy. Hope that don't sting too bad in New York this weekend," one fan tweeted.

"Just an absolutely pathetic 9th inning," another fan tweeted.

Atlanta Braves fans can't believe their team gave up five runs in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins. It's a tough loss to bounce back from. Fans will be wary of their bullpen for a while.

Tyler @ItsSprnty @Braves My day has just been ruined @Braves My day has just been ruined

Old Man Winter @OldManWinter999 @Braves Minter is finished. How many games has he cost us in the last week? @Braves Minter is finished. How many games has he cost us in the last week?

Jamie Land @the97Senator @Braves DFA Minter. I don't care that he's not our normal closer; anyone could perform better while Iglesias is rehabbing. @Braves DFA Minter. I don't care that he's not our normal closer; anyone could perform better while Iglesias is rehabbing.

Atlanta fans want to see the team move on from Minter, but they have a hole in the bullpen. They haven't had their closer, Raisel Iglesias, at all this season. Iglesias has been on the IL with shoulder inflammation and will begin his rehab stint on Thursday. The team hasn't shared a timeframe for his return, but with a rehab stint, things are looking up.

After dropping a game to the Miami Marlins, the Atlanta Braves have another divisional foe to get ready for

The Atlanta Braves will now focus on preparing for their series against the New York Mets. The two teams play a four-game series starting on Friday. It's the perfect opportunity for the Braves to distance themselves from the Mets. Going into the series, the Mets sit 2.5 games behind Atlanta.

After that series, the Braves take on the Miami Marlins for another three-game series. Atlanta will be looking to get revenge for Thursday's ninth-inning meltdown in that series. Seeing how the team responds after losing a game in such a heart-breaking fashion will be interesting.

