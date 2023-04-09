The Atlanta Braves started the season hot, but have since cooled down a bit. They have lost two consecutive games to the San Diego Padres, bringing their record to 6-3.

They lost Saturday's matchup 4-1, as they couldn't get their bats going. Michael Wacha held the Braves to just five hits, while eight Atlanta hitters went hitless in the loss.

Matt Olson was the only Braves player to put up any kind of resistance on Saturday. He went 3-4 at the plate with a double. Ozzie Albies and Sam Hilliard were the only other players to get a hit.

On the pitching side, Charlie Morton wasn't bad for the Braves, but he wasn't great either. He went five innings, giving up three runs on six strikeouts. He also had three walks, which didn't help his case on the mound.

"Can't keep rolling Ozuna out there," one fan tweeted.

"An embarrassment," another fan tweeted.

Atlanta Braves fans have been disappointed with their recent performance. They've been lackluster, especially at the plate. It's hard to win games when only three players get a hit.

Here are some of the other reactions:

falconHeartAche @AcheFalcon @Braves I knew this would be a tough series .. @Braves I knew this would be a tough series ..

The Issues of My Time @IssuesOfMyTime



12 strikeouts and only 5 hits—3 by Matt.



Since y’all have forgotten how to play baseball these past 2 nights, wear this one and hopefully it fuels you to not let Dylan Dodd down tomorrow to salvage a split.



P.S. DFA Kirby Yates. @Braves Eli White is rotting on the bench, apparently.12 strikeouts and only 5 hits—3 by Matt.Since y’all have forgotten how to play baseball these past 2 nights, wear this one and hopefully it fuels you to not let Dylan Dodd down tomorrow to salvage a split.P.S. DFA Kirby Yates. @Braves Eli White is rotting on the bench, apparently.12 strikeouts and only 5 hits—3 by Matt.Since y’all have forgotten how to play baseball these past 2 nights, wear this one and hopefully it fuels you to not let Dylan Dodd down tomorrow to salvage a split.P.S. DFA Kirby Yates. https://t.co/bY6uCKOvsV

Tyler @tyler_myname @Braves Morton making $20 million… Ozuna making $16 million.. heck even Yates is making $4 million.. the allocation of these funds is atrocious @Braves Morton making $20 million… Ozuna making $16 million.. heck even Yates is making $4 million.. the allocation of these funds is atrocious

The Braves can still salvage the series with a win on Sunday, which will make it 2-2.

Injuries starting to pile up for Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud suffered a nasty collision at home plate in Saturday's loss. After the game, the team announced that they placed him on seven-day concussion IL.

This is just the latest injury for a Braves team that hasn't been healthy to start the season. Collin McHugh is on the IL while dealing with shoulder inflammation and will be inactive for at least 15 days.

Earlier in the week, the Braves put Max Fried on IL as well. Fried suffered a hamstring strain on Opening Day while trying to cover first base. They're also without Kyle Wright, who started the season on IL but is expected back soon. The bullpen isn't without its injuries either as the team isn't sure when closer Raisel Iglesias will return. He was shut down from throwing due to shoulder inflammation.

The Braves can't expect to compete if they can't stay healthy. The National League East is too competitive a division to play with minor-league guys. The Braves will hope they can get and stay healthy. They have a talented team this season that could go the distance and win another World Series.

