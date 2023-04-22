A clutch ninth-inning home run from Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez delivered the Atlanta Braves a tough loss. The Braves took the lead with an explosion of offense in the bottom of the first inning but then their bats fell silent. The Astros tied the game in the seventh inning, and Alvarez sealed the deal with a dinger for the lead. The final score was 6-4 in favor of the Astros.

Yordan Alvarez has already established himself as one of the best power-hitting players in the league, and is now proving to be a clutch player. After their 2022 World Series run and now this game, Alvarez is making it tough to say any player is better in big situations. He certainly delivered in this game and was crucial to knocking off one of the National League's best teams.

The Houston Astros shared the final score to Twitter and received a flurry of responses almost instantly.

This matchup between two of the best in MLB was a highlight of the season so far. The Atlanta Braves may have scored all four runs in the first inning, but that isn't likely to happen again. Being able to generate offense consistently has been one of the team's strengths for a while now. Many fans fear that this inability to hold a lead will come back to bite the team as the season continues.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder continued his dominant season in this start, pitching six innings and giving up zero earned runs. However, his incredible efforts still resulted in a loss, which angered many fans.

This is a great win for the Houston Astros, who have been a little off to start the 2023 season. They are clearly still a great team, but seem sluggish compared to the 2022 squad. The pending return of Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley will likely put those issues to rest.

The Atlanta Braves dropped the first game of the series against the Houston Astros despite holding the lead for most of the game.

This matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros is a great test for both teams

It is not an exaggeration to say that this series could be a preview of the 2023 World Series. Few teams are more equipped for a deep playoff run than the Braves and Astros.

Whoever comes out on top in this series will get a huge confidence boost that they are more than capable of defeating any opponent put in front of them.

