Atlanta Braves fans are unhappy with their manager Brian Snitker's inability to call out the New York Mets for hitting OF Ronald Acuna Jr during his at-bat on Monday. In the post game interview, Snitker refused to be harsh with his comments, taking a soft approach to questions asked by reporters.

In the second game of a double header between the two teams, Acuna was hit by a 93 mph pitch in the first inning by starter Tylor Megill. He was drilled in the shoulder on the 0-2 ball and was visibly in a lot of pain. He fell to the ground, sitting in the batter's box, holding his shoulder as an athletic trainer tended to him. Acuna walked back to the dugout and was replaced by a pinch runner.

Initial X-Ray reports from the ground were negative, but he will require further check-ups before the team travels to Miami to take on the Marlins. Acuna was coming off a strong performance in the Braves' 9-8 win in the first game. He hit a towering 448-foot homer that went into the third deck at Citi Field.

In the post game interview, Snitker seemed pissed when asked about his star Outfielder. However, the Braves manager chose to stay away from commenting anything on the Mets and whether the hit by pitch was intentional or not.

"X-rays here at the ballpark were negative."

Braves manager Brian Snitker provides an update on Ronald Acuña Jr.



Braves manager Brian Snitker provides an update on Ronald Acuña Jr. "X-rays here at the ballpark were negative."Braves manager Brian Snitker provides an update on Ronald Acuña Jr. https://t.co/QhUEmrtTwI

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions about Snitker and how he failed to stand up for his players when necessary.

One said:

"Your soft culture is bull***t. Protect and stand up for your franchise player. Tool."

Another chimed in:

"Someone ask him why he doesn't protect his players???"

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

JIGamecock10 @jchurchill10 @BallySportsSO Someone ask him why he doesn't protect his players??? @BallySportsSO Someone ask him why he doesn't protect his players???

Cookin wita Salt @SaltWita



Protect and stand up for your franchise player.



Tool. @BallySportsSO Your soft culture is bullshit.Protect and stand up for your franchise player.Tool. @BallySportsSO Your soft culture is bullshit.Protect and stand up for your franchise player.Tool.

Dolly Llama @aodolly @BallySportsSO Someone needs to put Snit on the spot. Do you think it was intentional? When he says “no” Was it a coincidence that he homered the game before? Is there ever thought to call out the Mets in the moment? @BallySportsSO Someone needs to put Snit on the spot. Do you think it was intentional? When he says “no” Was it a coincidence that he homered the game before? Is there ever thought to call out the Mets in the moment?

Francisco Othon @520Beardown @BallySportsSO Bobby would always protect his players and go to bat for them. Snit needs to grab a pair already. @BallySportsSO Bobby would always protect his players and go to bat for them. Snit needs to grab a pair already.

🏀Hawks Fan TV @HawksFanTV I wonder if Brian Snitker will EVER stand up for his best player.. Ronnie constantly gets hit by opposing teams and his own manager doesn’t even care.



Next level soft. I wonder if Brian Snitker will EVER stand up for his best player.. Ronnie constantly gets hit by opposing teams and his own manager doesn’t even care. Next level soft.

Money @MoneyB_FMS I hate Brian Snitker with a fucking passion I hate Brian Snitker with a fucking passion

DAWGS NATTY 2023 @kirbyOWNsaban People target Acuna bc Brian snitker is a senile, soft old crust. And the players are so scared People target Acuna bc Brian snitker is a senile, soft old crust. And the players are so scared

Brian Snitker says DH first game workload cost Braves series sweep

Atlanta Braves, having won the first game of the series in a shutout loss, were hoping to make a clean sweep when they won the first of the double header.

However, manager Brian Snitker felt his team spent too much energy in the opener that led to them losing the night game.

“That first one, man, we expended a lot of energy,” Snitker said. “I’m just glad we won it, because that would have been a really tough loss. That was great; the way the guys stepped up and finished that one off.”

Regardless of their effort, the Braves remain in a solid position with a 19-10 record and top of the National League East division.

