Fans have turned on manager Brian Snitker as he is forced to keep Marcell Ozuna in the lineup. The designated hitter's woes continued as he turned in another disappointing performance at home against the Miami Marlins.
Marcell Ozuna started his career in 2008, signing as an international free agent before eventually making his debut with the Miami Marlins. He gave in strong performances before being traded to the Cardinals. Following St. Louis, the DH was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
An impressive 2020 season, where he batted .338/.431/.636 (each third in the NL) with an NL-leading 18 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 145 total bases, saw Ozuna sign a four-year, $64 million deal extension ahead of the 2021 regular season. But things have gone haywire for him ever since he was roped in with domestic abuse allegations against him.
He has been unable to play at the highest level in the past few seasons. In 55 at-bats this season, Marcell Ozuna has just four hits and two RBIs and has been struck out 18 times already. Batting with an average of 0.78 Ozuna had three walks in the game against Miami but failed to convert any hits.
Brian Snitker has been blamed for persisting with Ozuna as his mega contract demands attention. The four-year deal will be a big waste for the Braves, who already owe a certain sum of money to Ozuna.
Fans lashed out at Brian Snitker on Twitter, blaming him for the mess he has been creating.
Brian Snitker unable to see the lack of value in playing Ozuna
All players go through a rough patch of form. Indeed, it is commendable if a manager tends to keep playing them to help gain back their confidence. But that is definitely not working out in Ozuna's case.
The more troubling aspect is that, as a player, he adds no defensive cover and is embroiled in serious off-the-field issues. As much as Brian Snitker would love to ignore it, a DFA is certainly coming Ozuna's way.