The Atlanta Braves failed to bounce back from their defeat against the Oakland Athletics after a second loss to them in as many days. They fell to the A's for the seond straight game in a disappointing encounter that ended 2-1 in favor of the Athletics. Atlanta fans have not been happy with the turn that their season has taken in recent days and made their feelings clear on social media.

The Atlanta Braves were one of the most impressive teams in the first few weeks of the MLB season. They got off to an impressive start and took a commanding lead in their division. However, they now seem to be in danger of throwing it away after a few lacklustre performances in the past few days. The Braves have lost their last two series to the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers and look like they are running out of steam.

Their second defeat to the struggling Oakland A's was an especially humilitaing one as the Atlanta outfit managed to score only a single run against one of the most underperforming bullpens in the league. Fans were not happy with the result, with some making fun of themselves, and others blasting the underperforming players.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Is this an attempt to rescue the A’s from Vegas?"

Another added:

"What an atrocious team. I’d be embarrassed to even live in Atlanta."

Troll account @Krim_Sox pay a closer $14.5M a year to walk the bases loaded. Pay a 3rd baseman $21M a year and can’t field a routine ground ball. What an atrocious team. I’d be embarrassed to even live in Atlanta. @Braves I’d be embarrassed owning the Braves. Can’t score more than a run against the A’spay a closer $14.5M a year to walk the bases loaded. Pay a 3rd baseman $21M a year and can’t field a routine ground ball. What an atrocious team. I’d be embarrassed to even live in Atlanta. @Braves I’d be embarrassed owning the Braves. Can’t score more than a run against the A’s 😂😂😂 pay a closer $14.5M a year to walk the bases loaded. Pay a 3rd baseman $21M a year and can’t field a routine ground ball. What an atrocious team. I’d be embarrassed to even live in Atlanta.

nicky einess @einess_nicky @Braves Imagine losing a series to the worst team in MLB history @Braves Imagine losing a series to the worst team in MLB history

Will Wright @willwright06 @Braves Hey Brave Fans have a great remainder of the year. I’m signing off! @Braves Hey Brave Fans have a great remainder of the year. I’m signing off!

The Atlanta Braves in danger of sabotaging their season after another loss

While the early season run of impressive form in the MLB came as a surprise to many, the Atlanta Braves may be feeling its effects now. The team seems to have lost their momentum and are on the verge of a full-blown catastrophe. While it is true that they have been unfortunate with some injuries along the way, it is no excuse to play so poorly against a Oakland Athletics side that has been the worst team in the country by far.

