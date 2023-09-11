The Baltimore Orioles are optimistic that closer Felix Bautista will return before the end of the year. General Manager Mike Elias believes that despite Bautista suffering a torn UCL, the team will be able to have their superstar pitcher appear for the team during the postseason.

During a media scrum on Monday, Elias told reporters that the team has kept Felix Bautista throwing and believes that there is a possibility that he could return before the end of the year. The Orioles GM explained that the time of year allows the team to take a more "conservative approach" to Bautista's recovery.

For many, it was believed that Bautista was finished for the remainder of the 2023 campaign, yet Elias is not one of them. While there is a realistic chance that he will indeed miss extended time, the Orioles appear set to make a deep postseason run.

Felix Bautista has not appeared in a game since Aug. 25 with a UCL injury. Two weeks ago it seemed that the closer could have missed an extended amount of time beyond the 2023 season given the fact that UCL injuries can lead to players undergoing Tommy John Surgery. For a pitcher, the procedure could lead to a recovery time of roughly 12-18 months.

A look at Felix Bautista's 2023 campaign before going down with injury

At 6-foot-8 and 285lbs, the imposing Bautista emerged as one of the most effective closers in the MLB. The second-year pitcher was as close to a sure thing out of the bullpen prior to his injury, racking up 33 saves in 61.0 innings. During those innings, he also posted an 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA, 0.918 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts for the Baltimore Orioles to earn his first All-Star selection.

Even with the All-Star closer sidelined, the Baltimore Orioles have maintained their 3.0 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays by posting a 90-52 record. In Bautista's absence, Baltimore has leaned on Yennier Cano in the closer role.