Baltimore Orioles' Mike Elias named executive of the year after crafting AL-leading 101-win squad in 2023

The Baltimore Orioles have received one award for their incredible 2023 season in the form of Mike Elias' Executive of the Year award. The GM was given the MLB's highest front office accolade after putting together a team that won 101 games and the AL East.

Mike Elias has been the GM for the last five seasons, and he's been tasked with rebuilding what was once one of baseball's worst teams. Now, they're a true contender with a core ready to compete for years. As a result, his performance in 2023 is worthy of praise.

The Orioles had a disappointing end in the postseason after being swept by the Texas Rangers, but that doesn't take away from what was an incredible regular season. Just a year ago, they surprised people by finishing above .500.

Mike Elias earns accolade for incredible work

Just a few years ago, the Baltimore Orioles were an absolute mess with no future. They had very few MLB-ready players and very few prospects worth building around. The job GM Mike Elias had to do was a tough one, but he has done it.

Mike Elias named Executive of the Year

Now, the Orioles are winning 100 games instead of losing that many. It's been a stark turnaround, and they've surpassed some of their AL East counterparts, like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Thanks to the selections of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and others, the Orioles are not just a good team - they're also a very young one. Their top prospect, Jackson Holliday, hasn't even debuted and they still have one of MLB Pipeline's best farm systems.

They are on the rise, and the players waiting in the wings suggest that this success isn't going anywhere soon. Mike Elias deserves a ton of credit for what he's been able to do, and he earned an extremely prestigious honor for it.