"Barry Bonds still on roids?" - Fans react to controversial MLB legend's bold claim of hitting 100mph pitch even at 60

One of the greatest hitters of all time, Barry Bonds, has not played in the MLB for nearly two decades. However, the San Francisco Giants icon made a bold claim about his hitting ability.

Ad

The seven-time National League MVP was arguably the most fearsome hitter of the time and his record of most career home runs and most home runs in a season is a testament to that.

Although Bonds will turn 61 in July later this year, the 14-time All-Star claimed that he can still hit a 100 mph fastball. He claimed it in an episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hundred? That's easy ...," Bonds said. "Now, if you're asking me to do something spectacular, that would take time for my body to get used to it at 60. But to go up there and hit it? I don't care how hard you throw. As long as I can see it, I'd hit it."

Ad

Trending

MLB fans reacted to the iconic slugger's bold claim.

"He still on roids?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I would only expect this answer from Bonds and no one else," wrote a fan.

"Bonds is so much talk," wrote another fan.

Several fans were excited at the idea of a 60-year-old Bonds facing a 100 mph fastball. One fan even pointed out the pitcher he wants to throw to the MLB legend.

"I need to see 60-year-old bonds vs Paul Skenes."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"60 years old and still confident? Barry Bonds really is built different," wrote another fan.

"Not buying that," a fan alleged.

Although Bonds' claim might seem far-fetched, you wouldn't put anything past him given his remarkable hitting ability during a two-decade-long career.

Barry Bonds talks about Shohei Ohtani and how the game has changed

During his interview, Barry Bonds also talked about the current crop of power-hitters. Bonds shared his thoughts on Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who won his third MVP title after a historic 50-50 season in 2024.

Ad

Although Bonds acknowledges Ohtani as a "complete player," the iconic hitter felt the game has changed from what it used to be in his playing days.

"The game has just changed," Bonds said. "The game is way different than it was when I played. The same way Michael (Jordan) talks about it or anybody does. Ohtani is not gonna hit two home runs without seeing one go (by his ear) in my generation. I don't care what he does. He's not gonna steal two bases without someone decapitating his kneecap to slow him down. It's a different game back then."

Despite his remarkable accolades, Barry Bonds continues to be snubbed by the MLB Hall of Fame over his alleged PED use, something Bonds has denied several times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback