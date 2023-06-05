The umpiring crew drew the ire of the New York Yankees as they failed to spot Los Angeles Dodgers rookie James Outman's swing and miss on a pitch.
During the sixth inning, with one out, New York pitcher Domingo German confronted Dodgers rookie James Outman. With a 3-2 count, Outman seemed to check his swing, prompting home plate umpire Rob Blakney to seek the opinion of third base umpire John Tumpane. After reviewing the play, Tumpane ruled that Outman had checked his swing, granting him a walk to first base.
Nonetheless, the Yankees relied on solid pitching and executed small ball strategies effectively, resulting in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. With this win, New York claimed two out of three games in the weekend series.
Talkin' Yanks posted a video of the umpire's call on their Twitter page.
"One of the worst missed swing calls ever. Was easy enough for home plate ump to make the call himself. This should be reviewable and there's no logical reasoning for why it's not" - Talkin' Yanks
MLB fans were enraged by the blunder. Some thought that the umpire should be fired while others wondered why manager Aaron Boone didn't react as strongly as he could have.
The New York Yankees are banking on Aaron Judge to save their season
The Yankees are banking on Aaron Judge's contributions to propel them forward after a lackluster start to the season.
With a resurgence in May, they have managed to narrow the gap with the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays to just six games.
Judge's consistent offensive performance and defensive prowess make him a linchpin of the team's success. Additionally, Judge's leadership and ability to come through in clutch situations have endeared him to teammates and fans alike.
As the season progresses, they will heavily rely on Judge to maintain his exceptional form both at the plate and in the outfield. If he can continue to deliver standout performances, New York stands a strong chance of establishing themselves as genuine contenders in the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball.