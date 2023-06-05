The umpiring crew drew the ire of the New York Yankees as they failed to spot Los Angeles Dodgers rookie James Outman's swing and miss on a pitch.

During the sixth inning, with one out, New York pitcher Domingo German confronted Dodgers rookie James Outman. With a 3-2 count, Outman seemed to check his swing, prompting home plate umpire Rob Blakney to seek the opinion of third base umpire John Tumpane. After reviewing the play, Tumpane ruled that Outman had checked his swing, granting him a walk to first base.

Nonetheless, the Yankees relied on solid pitching and executed small ball strategies effectively, resulting in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. With this win, New York claimed two out of three games in the weekend series.

Talkin' Yanks posted a video of the umpire's call on their Twitter page.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks One of the worst missed swing calls ever. Was easy enough for home plate ump to make the call himself. This should be reviewable and there's no logical reasoning for why it's not One of the worst missed swing calls ever. Was easy enough for home plate ump to make the call himself. This should be reviewable and there's no logical reasoning for why it's not https://t.co/mi0BbmmIoF

"One of the worst missed swing calls ever. Was easy enough for home plate ump to make the call himself. This should be reviewable and there's no logical reasoning for why it's not" - Talkin' Yanks

MLB fans were enraged by the blunder. Some thought that the umpire should be fired while others wondered why manager Aaron Boone didn't react as strongly as he could have.

Bryan OConnor @B_reezy32 @TalkinYanks @MLB @MLB UA should be embarrassed at how bad the current state of umpiring is. Awful stuff here, this guy does not belong on an MLB field. @TalkinYanks @MLB @MLBUA should be embarrassed at how bad the current state of umpiring is. Awful stuff here, this guy does not belong on an MLB field.

Sharon Ferraro @SharonAFerraro @TalkinYanks Suspend the ump or fine him when this kind of mistake happens - so obvious!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ @TalkinYanks Suspend the ump or fine him when this kind of mistake happens - so obvious!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

Jorge A. Stelling @bigpitcher8 @TalkinYanks There’s no way he didn’t attempt to swing at that!!!! He clearly went!!!! John Tumpane mad a very bad call! That’s terrible!!!! @TalkinYanks There’s no way he didn’t attempt to swing at that!!!! He clearly went!!!! John Tumpane mad a very bad call! That’s terrible!!!!

Kingpin's Nephew @raydono_ @TalkinYanks The one time Boone should 100% get himself thrown out of a game he doesn’t lol @TalkinYanks The one time Boone should 100% get himself thrown out of a game he doesn’t lol

Charlie @Charlie68447601 @TalkinYanks Umpire screws the call and to MLB it’s just another day @TalkinYanks Umpire screws the call and to MLB it’s just another day

Yankees4life @bronxsavagespod @TalkinYanks Im convinced ump was not looking and decided to take the safer option @TalkinYanks Im convinced ump was not looking and decided to take the safer option

The New York Yankees are banking on Aaron Judge to save their season

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Yankees are banking on Aaron Judge's contributions to propel them forward after a lackluster start to the season.

With a resurgence in May, they have managed to narrow the gap with the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays to just six games.

Judge's consistent offensive performance and defensive prowess make him a linchpin of the team's success. Additionally, Judge's leadership and ability to come through in clutch situations have endeared him to teammates and fans alike.

As the season progresses, they will heavily rely on Judge to maintain his exceptional form both at the plate and in the outfield. If he can continue to deliver standout performances, New York stands a strong chance of establishing themselves as genuine contenders in the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball.

