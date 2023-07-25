Michael Grove’s actions followed by a pant-changing request made by the umpire during Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays garnered the wrong kind of attention from fans.

Daulton Varsho’s two-run double in the 11th innings, along with Whit Merrifield’s four hits, took the Toronto Blue Jays to the 6-3 victory over the Dodgers on Monday night’s three-game series opener.

Grove started for the Los Angeles Dodgers and ruled through four innings. He allowed only two hits and struck out six.

What seemed to be his best performance this season was soon cut short when the umpire asked him to get his pants changed before the fifth innings. Apparently, it was done because the right side of his pants got muddy.

Before being pulled from the game in the fifth innings, Grove allowed four hits and registered two runs. After returning to the field, he had three swings-and-misses.

Despite having a fishy stench, what happened might have actually been a pretty ordinary occurrence. But fans are unable to overlook this as just another innocent incident without putting the stain of cheating on it.

"Looks like Michael Grove changed pants between the fourth and fifth innings. He gave up four hits and the game-tying run in the fifth, then got pulled"

Some MLB fans didn't think twice before labeling Grove as a cheater:

"MLB needs to investigate. Dodgers cheating factory"

"He shut down the Os as well, I'm gonna go loose cannon and call him a cheater."

The stark difference in Michael Grove’s performance

It cannot be overlooked that a major difference was noticed in Michael Grove’s performance against the Blue Jays before changing his pants and after doing so.

Fans are speculating the use of a sticky substance that has been banned by MLB that might have been present in the pitcher’s pants which helped him deliver his best performance of the season.

However, once he changed his pants, it was gone, which significantly caused a decline in his performance.

Michael Grove has had a below-average performance this season so far and is trying to better his 6.40 ERA. However, if the speculations of fans are correct, and if MLB decides to take strict action against Grove, the pitcher could be in deep trouble.

