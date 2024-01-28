"Baseball version of Ben Simmons" "Won’t last a month" - MLB fans troll Byron Buxton after veteran outfielder hypes Twins supporters for 2024 season

The 2023 season was a difficult one for Byron Buxton, especially after dealing with injuries and playing only 85 games. This year, he hopes to have a better season for the Minnesota Twins and play more games.

He said that he's ready to play the 2024 season. However, things did not go well for the veteran after B/R Walkoff tweeted an image of him saying "Byron Buxton is primed for a big 2024."

"Oh, yeah I'm back," he said when asked if he's on the IL"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

MLB fans reacted to the post, trolling the veteran. The Twins star has been on the injury list in crucial games and when they needed him the most. Fans were unhappy with his performance last season and took the opportunity to troll the star.

One fan wrote that he won't last a month, while another said that it seems too obvious for him to say.

"Won't last a month," wrote one fan.

"Dude is a baseball version of Ben Simmons," said another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the roasting comments, he also got support from some fans. A few fans were happy for his strong comeback.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Twins' Byron Buxton spends the offseason in rehab

After struggling to be consistent, the 30-year-old spent most of his winter doing daily rehab sessions. He has returned to the center field and hitting with power again. The Twins will have a considerable roster move with the healthy outfielder.

Buxton has been struggling with pain in his right knee. The good news is that he's back on track after an arthroscopic surgery. The talented player begins his day with two hours of therapy and two hours of hitting on the field. He's also back to running and catching balls.

While he feels a massive difference in his health, he's still unable to predict the number of games he can play. The All-Star is happy to return to his position and is all set for the upcoming season, though.

The most critical challenge will be to stay healthy and avoid more injuries. The Twins hope to make it past the playoffs this season. With Buxton on their roster, they will have some power at the plate.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.