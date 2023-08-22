The 2023 New York Yankees season has gone from unbecoming to disastrous. Baseball's most historic team has been forced to square with the last place in the AL East, a place they have occupied for months now.

Despite winning 99 games last year to second in the American League, the Yankees have been a shell of their former selves this season. Their 60-64 record puts the team 17 games behind the top spot in their division.

The statistics illustrate just how bad the team's struggles have been this season. The team's 933 total hits rank 29th out of 30 team, they are also 29th in team batting average, and 23rd in total runs.

"We take a look back at what's gone wrong for the New York Yankees in 2023.

In a recent appearance on his Show Flippin Bats, Ben Verlander weighed in on the culture of the team, as well as the brand. The brother of Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander took aim at the team's facial hair appearance policy, claiming that the team is in desperate need of a "rebrand", saying the following:

"You still can't grow your hair out, you still can't have facial hair...your team stinks so what good is all those rules"

Since the 1970s, no New York Yankees players have not been allowed to sport facial hair, or hair that grows past their collar. The policy was a direct implementation of former owner George Steinbrenner, known for his hands-on ownership approach.

Steinbrenner-era vestiges still remain on the current New York Yankees, and fans appear to be running low of deference for them. One of the most contentious Steinbrenner hires is GM Brian Cashman.

Cashman has been the GM of the team since 1998. Although he was delivered four World Series during that time, the failure of the team this year is being laid at his feet. Additionally, questionnable deals that brought injured pitchers Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas to the Bronx has caused further criticism to be directed towards the front office.

New York Yankees are indeed in need of a rebrand

While the facial hair policy may be a pedantic point, Verlander's case remains. Any team who finds themselves 9.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card race needs to take a long look in the mirror. As to whether or not structural change will occur within the New York Yankees, only time will tell.