“Best news out of spring training” - Yankees fans elated that Luis Gil earned fifth spot in regular season rotation

Following some brutal injury news, the biggest thing for the New York Yankees in Spring Training was determining who would be the fifth starter. Whether it was a veteran journeyman or a prospect waiting in the wings was one of the biggest storylines in Yankee camp, and Luis Gil has officially earned the spot.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the news, saying:

"Yes, Luis Gil will be our fifth starter to open, so again, excited about the options that we had. Obviously, we don't want to see Gerrit go down, but excited about the people that emerged... The way Luis has thrown the ball really from jump, he's certainly earned that with how he's performed."

Gil had some trouble with control early on when he was up and down from AAA. He had good stuff but had difficulty getting it where he wanted to go, so he was inconsistent enough to remain in the minor leagues largely.

Now, thanks to the injury to Gerrit Cole, there's a starting job open in the Bronx, and Gil's wonderful spring session sees him earn the prize over Will Warren, Luke Weaver, and others.

Luis Gil earned the Yankees' spot

Luis Gil has been nothing short of fantastic this spring. In five games (three starts), he has an ERA of 2.87. His xFIP of 3.97 suggests he's been a little lucky and helped by good defense, but that's still a more than solid metric.

Luis Gil will start for the Yankees

His K/9 of 13.21 is impressive. For context, Gerrit Cole, who he is essentially replacing, had a 9.56 K/9 last year while winning the Cy Young. Gil can miss bats with the best of them.

There are rumors that Jordan Montgomery is on New York's radar and would presumably be the fifth starter or fit somewhere in eventually, and Cole will be back in a few months. Still, it's Gil's spot for now.

