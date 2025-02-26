Blake Snell evaluates performance for Dodgers in Cactus League debut after $182,000,000 blockbuster move

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time against the Seattle Mariners in their Cactus League game on Tuesday. Snell joined the Dodgers this offseason after signing a five-year, $182 million deal in December.

Blake Snell said he was happy with his outing on the mound even though it was a very short one. The Dodgers ace was happy with the velocity and command of his fastball and the effectiveness of his off-speed pitches. Snell is confident he can build on this outing and work on his slider and curveball.

Snell evaluated his performance during an interview with the media following the game against the Mariners in Glendale, Arizona.

"I felt good," Snell said. "My fastball was coming out good, and that was my main concern, to see how it plays, to see where I'm at. I was looking at the velo more than I thought I was going to, but I'm happy with that side, just laying it with the offspeed. I think, right now, I'm where I need to be."

"Fastball command is everything. If you don't have that, it's going to be very tough to pitch in this league," he added. "Overall, with the fastball, I was really happy. I've been happy with it all spring. It's more about getting the slider going, laying the curveball. The changeup is up where it's at. Then just go out there and feel the adrenaline and the excitement, and learning how to control that again is always a good time."

Snell started the game on Tuesday but lasted only one inning. He did not allow any runs and gave up one hit with one strikeout.

Blake Snell reflects on his Dodgers debut

Blake Snell joined the Dodgers on a five-year $182 million deal (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview, Blake Snell also shed light on his experience pitching for the Dodgers for the first time. Snell had played for their National League West rivals, the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants, in his previous two seasons.

"It was the first time I got to pitch in a Dodgers uniform, so I was definitely excited about that," Snell said with a smile. "First time pitching in front of the fans is just really exciting."

Snell required 30 pitches to complete the first inning. Despite the strong start from the southpaw, the Dodgers surrendered an early lead in the game and lost 11-5 to the Mariners.

