Blake Snell Free Agency: Giants remain invested in signing ace pitcher despite Matt Chapman acquisition, per insider

For the past couple of months, it has appeared as though Blake Snell's future lies with the New York Yankees. However, with negotiations still deadlockd, another team remains very much in the mix.

The San Francisco Giants, spurred on by a desire to improve massively, are now thought to be a contending team in the race to sign Snell. The news comes after the team inked Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to a three-year deal on March 2.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Giants are "still very much in" on Blake Snell, per @susanlusser" - B/R Walk Off

According to journalist Susa Lusser, the San Francisco Giants remain interested in Blake Snell. In her reporting for the San Francisco Chronicle, Lusser cited the injuries being faced by starters Robbie Ray and Logan Webb as prime reasons why the team needs to supplement their starting pitching.

As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Blake Snell had a stellar season. In addition to going 14-9 in 32 starts, the 6-foot-4 southpaw accrued a 2.25 ERA, lowest among NL starters, to win the second Cy Young Award of his career. Though many rotations would love to add Snell to their rotations, his arm will not come cheap.

Expand Tweet

"Congrats to Blake Snell on his 1000th career strikeout" - Talking Friars

Many believe exhaustive salary demands as the prime reason that Snell has remained a free agent all winter. In January, the New York Yankees offered Snell a six-year contract worth $150 million. However, the Washington-born Snell declined the offer, leading many to believe that he was seeking more time, possibly a nine-year commitment.

Some have pointed to Cody Bellinger's recent contract with the Cubs as a possible inspiration for Snell. Under his three-year, $80 million deal, Bellinger will retain a set of opt-out options, allowing the possibility to change things up after any given year of the contract.

Blake Snell continues to play the long game

Although many have expected Snell to announce a deal with the Yankees for a long time, it appears as though the flame of possibility on that prospect is dimming. Last week, The Athletic reported that any sort of Bellinger-style contract would inject an unacceptable degree into a potential contract with Snell.

Although he remains a free agent, Snell's long wait could soon pay off. Even if the Giants do not offer him exactly what he wants, submitting a marginally better offer than the Yankees might be all it takes to ink Snell.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.