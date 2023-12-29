Blake Snell Free Agency: MLB insider labels Angels and Giants as 'sensible' options for Cy Young winner

Despite winning the 2023 NL Cy Young Award, pitcher Blake Snell declared free agency after the end of the season, ending his tenure with the San Diego Padres. Despite representing immense value to the team, it was a foregone conclusion that Snell would be asking for a restrictive sum of cash.

Such can only be expected from a starter who went 14-9, and posted a league-best ERA of 2.25 across 180 innings. With several long-term deals given to other players, Snell was a luxury that the Padres just were not able to afford.

The Angels and Giants make a lot of sense for Snell

In a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, MLB analyst Jon Heyman offered his take on some potential landing spots for Blake Snell. According to Heyman, both the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels have emerged as top contenders to nail down Snell.

Heyman mentioned that Snell, a native of Seattle, has been spending a lot of his offseason time in Orange County. Moreover, Angels owner Arte Moreno will be looking to bring in a big name to offset some of the fan dissatisfaction caused by the departure of Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

Stay away from Blake Snell.

Ohtani's loss in the batting order will be significant for the Angels, but his absence from the rotation threatens to be more damaging for the Angels. Ohtani was the only regular starter for the Angels to finish the 2023 season with an ERA under 4. With the remainder of the rotation made up of youngsters like Reid Detmers and Patrick Sandoval, an experienced arm like Snell's would be a boon.

Although the Angels are perhaps the most intriguing possibility, the San Francisco Giants are also a prime contender. Looking to rebound after yet another underperforming season in 2023, Snell's arm would fit well with other starters like Alex Cobb and Logan Webb.

Blake Snell holds all the cards in free agency after 2023 campaign

After winning the second Cy Young Award of his career with the San Diego Padres this season, Snell's next team is entirely up to him. While the Angels' brutal postseason drought might serve as a disuading factor, the amount of money than GM Perry Minasian is willing to put up might not be. Snell is a player that virtually every team wants this offseason, and it is difficult to imagine why the Angels would be any different.

