Blake Snell Free Agency: Red Sox & Mets amp up pursuit of Cy Young winner, per MLB insider

Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, is looking for a new home before the start of the 2024 season.

MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez provided recent developments on Snell, reporting that he wants a contract worth nearly $200 million. He added that the Red Sox as well as the Mets have ramped up Snell's pursuit to bring his talents to their bullpen.

The New York Yankees were reported to have offered an initial contract to Snell just a day after securing Marcus Stroman on a one-year deal.

However, things get interesting, as the baseball pundits believe that the Giants, and now more emphatically, the Mets and the Red Sox, are all dialing in to secure his services next season.

Snell might be the guy to replace Chris Sale, the ace left-hander who the Red Sox recently traded to the Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom. That's even though the two guys have little in common other than being skilled left-handers.

Steven Cohen's New York Mets have missed out on a lot of talent this offseason. After missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Mets are looking for a reliable starter, and they could easily match Blake Snell's asking price.

Blake Snell is undeterred despite not having signed with any ballclub yet

There are doubts raised this offseason about Blake Snell's potential to sign a free agent contract.

That's primarily due to his low innings pitched, startlingly high walk total and worries that he might not always be able to pitch himself out of trouble like he did last year. But he's a pitcher in his prime and is evidently unfazed by not having signed with a new ballclub yet.

The reason why hasn't signed yet is because of the differences in perceptions of his market held by himself, his agent, Scott Boras, and MLB teams. However, some team will sign him and could stand to benefit a lot.

