Blake Snell Free Agency Rumors: Giants 'looming' as favorites to sign 2x Cy Young winner, per insider

Amid the speculations of Blake Snell’s landing spots, the San Francisco Giants re-entered the bidding race for the two-time Cy Young winner.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Giants are the favorites to negotiate a deal.

“The San Francisco Giants are now looming as the favorites for Snell, who have been engaged, but were also waiting for the price-tag to drop,” Nightengale wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nightengale also reported about the Houston Astros' role in the chase for Snell:

“The Houston Astros, who exchanged contract proposals this week for two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, now appear to be long-shots to sign him. They have balked at Snell’s asking price of at least a two-year guarantee for $60 million, including an opt-out after the 2024 season.”

Free agency timeline of Blake Snell

Blake Snell rejected the $20.3 million option from the San Diego Padres last year to declare his free agency, making himself one of the most sought-after players in the market. Snell has superagent Scott Boras to handle the bidding on his behalf.

The New York Yankees were the first to contact Snell with an offer of $150 million for a six-year deal, but he countered with $270 for nine years. However, there hasn't been any progress from either party since then.

Expand Tweet

The Philadelphia Phillies also showed interest in the All-Star ace.

“The Philadelphia Phillies have interest in Blake Snell, but only on a one-year or short-term contract,” Bob Nightengale reported for USA Today.

The Los Angeles Angels were once reportedly the leading candidates to sign Snell.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros are heavily pursuing Snell, but their offer is also for a brief-term contract. The San Francisco Giants have also joined the bidding race, but the future remains uncertain with the possibility of a new suitor emerging.

Jon Heyman reported on Snell's 60-pitch mock session ahead of opening day.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Snell will respond to these offers, but when he does, it will undoubtedly make headlines.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.