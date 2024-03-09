Blake Snell Landing Spots: Insider links possible deal with Angels for defending NL Cy Young ace

With the commencement of the 2024 regular season weeks away, Blake Snell remains a free agent. Reportedly holding out for a deal to his liking, new information has a new suitor in the frontrunning.

In a recent interview with San Francisco-based sports podcast Willard & Dibbs, ESPN analyst indicated that the Los Angeles Angels have emerged as a top contender to land Snell.

""I don't think [Blake Snell] is going to San Francisco...In the end, depending where the money falls, the place where he might land is with the Angels." - @Buster_ESPN with @WllardAndDibbs" - 95.7 The Game

According to Olney, the Los Angeles Angels are quickly becoming the best-positioned team to make a play for Blake Snell. Olney cited the departure of top pitchers, namely Shohei Ohtani and Lucas Giolito, as pressing factors that render a Snell signing to be a desirable outcome for the Angels.

Olney continued to outline his reasoning as to why he thinks that the Angels are better suited than the San Francisco Giants, a team that has been linked to Snell. Firstly, Olney contended that the plethora of big deals - such as those given to Matt Chapman and Jung Ho Lee - diminish the Giants' appetite for another large contract. Additionally, the Angels play far closer to Snell's home in San Diego.

Despite the rumblings, Snell continues to hold out for a deal. In January, the New York Yankees reportedly offered a contract worth $150 over six years. After declining the offer, it was reported that Snell was looking for a longer commitment, possibly as long as nine years.

""I would say that it's alarming that they're not signed at this point." @Ken_Rosenthal on Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery" - FOUL TERRITORY

Last season, Blake Snell was nothing short of dominant. The Washington State-native went 14-9, pitching to a 2.25 ERA across 180 innings of work to win the second Cy Young Award of his career.

Only Blake Snell knows his eventual destination

While the pundits discuss the possible spots for Snell, the left-hander and his agent Scott Boras continue to bide their time. Although Olney's case for the Cy Young winner to ink a deal with the Angels is compelling, only Snell knows where he wants to go, and the factors that hold influence. As the season draws nearer by the day, Snell's unorthodox strategy could go down as a new benchmark for how superstars approach free agency.

