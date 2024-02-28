Blake Snell rumors: Cody Bellinger's deal with Cubs could entice ace pitcher into settling for short-term contract, per insider

With mere weeks until opening day, 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell remains a free agent. Despite holding out for a contract to his liking, perhaps a recent deal for another free agent could cause Snell to reconsider the offers on the table.

The contract in question pertains to Cody Bellinger's decision to return to the Cubs next year. Bellinger's three-year, $80 million contract contains two player-opt outs after the 2024 and 2025 season, ensuring flexibility for Bellinger.

In a recent appearance on former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski's podcast Foul Territory, MLB analyst Jon Heyman weighed in on the effect that Bellinger's deal could have on Snell. Per Heyman's analysis, Snell could be enticed to end his quest for perfection.

""I think Snell is gonna look at that Bellinger deal and say ...Hey that looks pretty good." @JonHeyman says that Blake Snell should consider a short-term deal" - Foul Territory

Earlier this offseason, Snell turned down a six-year, $150 million offer from the New York Yankees. However, Heyman believes that if Snell is offered the option to opt-out after one or two years, then the 31-year old might become more willing to budge on his lengthy demands.

As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Blake Snell dominated. The Washington State native amassed a record of 14-9, while registering the lowest starting ERA in the NL at 2.25. Due to the Friars' significant financial constraints, Snell was a luxury that GM AJ Preller had to wave goodbye to this season.

"Would you like to see Blake Snell in the Bronx? #RepBX" - Paul

According to many anonymous sources, Snell is interested in playing for the New York Yankees. Although the two parties seem to be at odds over contract length, entering this rather novel, but possibly useful, arrangement could bear interesting results.

Bellinger-style contract offers high degree of flexibility for Blake Snell

To date, the only long-term deal that Snell has signed was his $50 million 2019 contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. Before that, Snell pitched on a succession of one-year contracts, including his Cy Young 2018 year with the Rays.

Although Snell may want a long term contract, the market does not seem to be biting. By pursuing a medium-term deal with opt-outs, Snell will be able to ensure that he suits up for his new team on his own terms, whenever that might be.

