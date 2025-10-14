Blake Snell's wife Haeley drops savage 4-word message after husband's 8 shutout innings lift Dodgers in NLCS opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the first game of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday after ace Blake Snell's dominance on the mound.

The two-time Cy Young winner tied down the Brewers to just one hit over his eight scoreless innings. Snell had 10 strikeouts in his shutout performance being relieved by Roki Sasaki in the ninth inning.

Following his dominant NLCS start, Snell's wife Haeley, dropped a four-word reaction to a throwback picture on Instagram.

"Ur boy B Snell," Haeley captioned her post.

(Image source - Instagram)

While Snell's no-hitter bid ended after Caleb Durbin’s single in the third inning, the Dodgers ace became the first pitcher in postseason history to allow just one hit, no walks and strike out 10 or more batters and pitch eight shutout innings.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Snell after he threw 103 pitches over eight innings. Roberts' decision almost backfired as the Brewers got to Roki Sasaki and had the bases loaded for Brice Turang with the Dodgers leading 2-1.

However, Blake Treinen, held his nerve as Turang swung for the final strikeout of the game, stranding runners on the base.

Blake Snell earns praise from Brewers manager Pat Murphy after dominant start for Dodgers

Blake Snell's dominance from the mound drew praise from Brewers manager Pat Murphy, hailing it as one of the most dominant postseason performances against his team.

"The kid is incredible," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “I think it's the most dominant performance against us. I've been here 10 years. The kid was amazing. Snell was unbelievable. We couldn’t get anything going."

Monday's win meant Blake Snell is now 3-0 in the postseason with a 0.86 ERA. He has conceded six hits with 28 strikeouts, allowing just one run in his 21 innings and retiring the side in order 16 times.

"Postseason, if you dominate and you do great," Snell said, “no one can say anything. That's probably the best feeling is you get to prove yourself right, or you get to go out there and you fail. But at least you get to learn and grow and see who you are and how do you get better from it.’’

The Dodgers will look to build on Snell's start that handed them the advantage in the championship series.

