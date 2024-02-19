Blake Snell Update: Yankees table offer for NL Cy Young winner, refuses to drop pursuit despite interest from two other teams

When Blake Snell declared free agency after the 2023 season, very few expected him to languish on the free agency market. Yet, with spring training set to get underway in a matter of days, free agency is precisely where Snell remains.

Last season, as a member of the Padres, Snell went 14-9, pitching to a league-best ERA of just 2.25. With 234 strikeouts in 180 innings, and a WHIP of 1.189, Snell earned the second Cy Young Award of his career. At the end of the season, he assumed free agency.

"Congrats to Blake Snell on his 1000th career strikeout" - Talking Friars

Earlier this offseason, the New York Yankees attempted to scoop up Snell by offering the 31-year old $150 million over five years. However, that sum was apparently not enough, and the Yankees soon signed Marcus Stroman, who recently opted out of his two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Although many thought that the Yankees' interest ceased at that point, new indications speak to the contrary. On February 19, MLB analyst Mark Feinsand claimed that the Yankees have returned to Blake Snell with another, sweeter offer.

"Blake Snell has an offer on the table from the Yankees, per source, though the Angels and Giants remain possibilities for the reigning NL Cy Young winner" - Mark Feinsand

Although Feinsand did not speak to any numbers, there is implicit evidence that the offer exceeds $150 million over five seasons. Feinsand also acknowledged that other teams, such as the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants remain in the market for Snell's arm.

Many believe Yankees GM Brian Cashman to potentially still be reeling after missing out on the chance to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto last December. As such, the top man in the Bronx has made an effort to attract top-tier pitching talent like Stroman, and now possibly Snell.

Asking for too much can also effect huge stars like Blake Snell

Although Snell is one of the best pitchers in the world, he is not immune from scaring suitors away with outlandish demands. Recently, we saw closer Josh Hader spook teams with demands for a five-year, $100 million deal. Hader would eventually ink a deal with the Houston Astros for $95 million over four.

With the season fast approaching, Blake Snell needs to ask himself if holding out for more money is worth potentially shortening, possibly starkly, his 2024 season on a new team.

