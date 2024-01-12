While the New York Mets have temporarily stopped speculations about first baseman Pete Alonso's near future by avoiding salary arbitration, fans are desperate to see a long-term agreement with the player. The 29-year-old star has one year left on his contract while entering 2024 and the New York side maintains that they are doing all they can to keep him. After signing a one-year, $20.5 million contract with Alonso, the Mets will see it as a win, but their fans are not content and want to see him sign a long-term contract.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB draft as one of the top prospects in the country with plenty of promise for a bright future in the major leagues. He had a historic first season in 2019, finishing as the NL Rookie of the Year as well as the MLB home run leader. Since then, he has very much been the face of the franchise, leading them impressively both on and off the field.

The Mets front office has been busy over the past few weeks despite missing out on some of the top free agents in the market at the start of the offseason. They have re-signed Brandon Nimmo after he hit free agency and also reached a new deal with Edwin Diaz before he became a free agent. Now, they have had a small win in what has been their priority this winter, extend Alonso as much as they can. Both the Mets fans and the front office would no doubt have preferred a longer commitment and the fans have made it clear over social media:

"Pay the man long term," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Blank check next time," added another.

Will Pete Alonso remain with the Mets after 2024?

While Pete Alonso has avoided salary arbitration with the New York Mets after agreeing on a salary of $20.5 million for 2024, he is still set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Alonso will no doubt attract plenty of attention from other MLB teams as a free agent, and the Mets fans are desperate for their front office to convince him to stay. Nonetheless, reports from the player's camp suggest that he wants to stay with a club, despite not reaching an agreement for a long-term contract.

