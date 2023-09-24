Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two devastating homers to propel his team to a 9-5 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The slugger hit his first homer in the sixth inning and the second in the ninth.

Guerrero's second home run came right after a dinger from teammate Bo Bichette.

Fans celebrated his incredible day on Twitter, with at least one tweeting that this might mark the beginning of a World Series run for the Blue Jays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits two home runs to clinch series against Tampa Bay Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured a pivotal series victory against the Tampa Bay Rays with their recent win.

Guerrero was at the helm of the victory with his first multi-homer game this season and ninth multi-homer of his career.

He hit a powerful home run to center field in the sixth inning. Later, he sealed the game with another homer in the ninth. This occurred right after his teammate Bo Bichette had hit a home run.

In January 2023, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a one-year, $14,500,000 million contract. He has carved his position as one of the league's rising stars.

Guerrero has 24 homers this season. He has played 150 games, hitting a consistent batting average of .265.

While the Rays have been dominant in the AL East, it might not be enough to guarantee them the World Series. Sunday's loss revealed vulnerabilities in their bullpen that may need to be addressed as the postseason approaches.

The series outcome serves as a reminder that the division race between Tampa Bay and the Baltimore Orioles is far from over. Baltimore (97-59) leads Tampa Bay (95-62) by 2.5 games. The regular season ends Oct. 1. Both teams have already clinched spots in the postseason.

Blue Jays fans are excited as the team, firmly in the wild-card hunt, seems to be readying up for a championship bid.

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games. They sit third in the American League East, 10 games behind Baltimore. However, they have a two-game lead in the wild-card standings, powered by the surge.