Toronto Blue Jays fans have to wait for another year for a title shot at the World Series. On October 5, the Minnesota Twins swept the Blue Jays at Target Field. The two-time World Series Champ lost to the Twins 0-2 in the Wild Card Series.

But Blue Jays fans were more upset about the decision to change dominant ace José Berríos, for left-handed Yusei Kikuchi. After only 47 pitches, surprisingly, Berríos got pulled by manager John Schneider. Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins also stated that he was “surprised” by that sudden decision. Kikuchi walked Solano and gave two hits that allowed the Twins to lead in the bottom of the 4th inning and eventually win the game.

Atkins confirmed John Schneider’s return as Blue Jays manager in 2024, and fans ridiculed the news via X.

“Man he is out of touch – no one wants him (Ross Atkins) or Schneider back”, one fan wrote. “The 2024 season is over before it even started”, another fan shared.

"This team is doomed and will not be competitive. I will not be watching this team next year", upset fan commented.

"Well that’s very disappointing - Jays are never going far until they have an experienced manager with able to make effective in game adjustments and playoff wins like Boche", fan showed his concern on X.

"Fire both of them. Or LOSE!", angry fan commented.

John Schneider was assigned managerial duties after the firing of Charlie Montoyo in July 2022. Despite his critiques, Schneider tied Cito Gaston as the quickest Jay manager to reach 100 career wins.

Schneider's controversial decision to pull out José Berríos

29-year-old José Berríos was able to hold Twins offense for three innings. He has four postseason experience and a 3.60 ERA in 15.0 innings, unlike Yusei Kikuchi who played his first postseason game this year.

Kikuchi replaced Berríos in the 4th inning and the Twins took advantage of the pitching change by punishing the Blue Jays with two runs. Yusei got replaced by Yimi Garcia after pitching for 1.2 inning. But the Jays didn't get a comeback chance and got eliminated in the Wild Card round against the Twins.

“I was surprised he (Schneider) was coming out", GM Ross Atkins told in post-game conference. "The fact that we’re not getting ready to play the Houston Astros is extremely painful for me. This has been one of the most frustrating times in my career.”

Toronto fans are upset with the club's decision to give John the duty of management next season. Some fans also demanded to "fire" Atkins as well. Will Schneider give Toronto their third title or fans will be even more disappointed, we'll know next year.