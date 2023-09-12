The saga surrounding Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah and his disastrous 2023 campaign continues to get worse and worse for the former All-Star. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Blair, the embattled starter was infuriated by the club's decision to option him to Triple-A Buffalo following yet another disappointing start at the major league level.

It's been reported that Alek Manoah has not even continued throwing or completing side sessions, which all but guarantees that he will not pitch again this season. While it appeared unlikely that the Blue Jays were going to promote him anytime soon, the fact that he is not throwing virtually confirms earlier speculation.

Last year, Manoah emerged as one of the top pitchers in baseball, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting, however, the same cannot be said for his 2023 campaign. Through 87.1 innings this year, Manoah has posted a 3-9 record with a poor 5.87 ERA and 79 strikeouts.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a tight American League Wild Card race, which makes the news of Alek Manoah's refusal to report to Triple-A unsettling for fans. Many feel that the young starter's decision not to join Triple-A Buffalo shows his immaturity, with some going as far as to say his career could be over.

It seems unlikely that Manoah's MLB career is over given his level of success last season as well as the fact that he is only 25 years old. That being said, it is clear that he needs to not only improve mentally but physically as well.

Upon his demotion following a disappointing start against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 10, the starting pitcher underwent several physical examinations that revealed wear and tear on a variety of body parts. Even though there was no structural damage, he will likely be given the remainder of the year to recover.

Alek Manoah has been a shell of the pitcher he was last year

At 24 years old, Manoah posted a 16-7 record with a dazzling 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts, earning the first All-Star selection of his career. He looked like he was on track to become the next superstar pitcher, however, things have gone off the rails.

Since his breakout season, Manoah has been among the worst starting pitchers, resulting in the Toronto Blue Jays limiting him to 87.1 innings this year. Perhaps the time away from baseball will allow him to rediscover his form, however, it will be a long road back.

