"Blue Jays are filled with arrogant morons" - Fans react to Red Sox legend David Ortiz throwing shade at Addison Barger for refusing his gift

Red Sox legend David Ortiz once again stole the spotlight during the postgame coverage of Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday. His playful jab was aimed at Toronto Blue Jays infielder Addison Barger. Ortiz, known for gifting players his signature “MY DAWG” shirt, gave one to Dodgers catcher Will Smith after the win. However, he couldn’t resist throwing shade at Barger, who declined the same shirt earlier in the series.“Hey, the last time I tried to give out this shirt, he didn’t take it, I cursed him, and he went 0-for-4 tonight,” Ortiz said.The exchange became one of the most talked about postgame highlights of the night. Fans connected Ortiz’s “curse” joke with Barger’s quiet Game 2 performance. It sparked a wave of reactions online, from superstitious warnings to criticism of Toronto’s perceived arrogance.“Baseball gods will punish Barger for not accepting a hall of famers gift,” a fan tweeted.MLBcasual @MLBcasualLINK@MLBONFOX @davidortiz @Dodgers Baseball gods will punish Barger for not accepting a hall of famers gift.“papi took it personally,” one fan said.“He cursed Barger but he picked the blue jays to win game 2. So that is kind of a contradiction,” a fan commented.“Blue jays are just a team filled with arrogant morons. #GBTD,” another fan said.“burn the shirt,” one fan wrote.“He should put the shirt on I’m sure Dodger’s fans would love that,” another fan wrote.“Nah f**k that Ortiz would have pulled the same shit if he was playing today. You don’t mess with other teams merch in these stations. It’s October baseball! Get your heads in the game,” a fan commented.“Big Papi thinkin current mlb players will actually keep it. That thing prolly went straight to garbage,” another fan tweeted.Addison Barger's snub fuels superstition while David Ortiz leans into showmanshipAddison Barger’s polite refusal and David Ortiz’s theatrical handing of the tee to Will Smith became the kind of small-venue drama postseason baseball thrives on.Superstitious fans leaned into Ortiz’s “curse” line, suggesting the baseball gods might punish Barger for the perceived slight. Others saw it as classic &quot;Big Papi&quot; showmanship: part roast, part theater, aimed at stoking rivalries and generating headlines.From a clubhouse or tactical standpoint, the incident won’t change on-field strategy. However, it gives the narrative fodder that fans and media chew on between innings.For Barger, the refusal was a simple gesture of team loyalty. For Ortiz, it was an opportunity to entertain and add a bit of old-school superstition back into a modern, analytics-driven postseason.