Blue Jays Hot Stove: 3 players Toronto need to sign despite completing Kevin Kiermaier & Isiah Kiner-Falefa deals

Although many Toronto Blue Jays fans were hoping for Shohei Ohtani, the front office has still been making moves since missing out on the Japanese superstar.

After extending Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, the Jays signed free agent utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year contract worth $15 million. Kiner-Falefa, a former Yankee, is thought to be a replacement for utility infielder Whit Merrifield, who is leaving the team in free agency.

Although the pair of contracts will stand to help the Blue Jays in 2024, there is significant progress to be made. Today, we will be examining some of the names that MLB's only Canadian team should be purusing.

Top 3 free agents for Blue Jays after Kiermaier and Kiner-Falefa deals

3. Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins remains one of the few members of the core of the Philadelphia Phillies unlikely to return to his old team. A first baseman and DH, Hoskins represents a younger, even more offensively productive version of Brandon Belt, who the Jays will be losing anyway. The 30-year old Hoskins is coming off of a 30-home run season and could more than compensate for any shortfall in run production.

"October 14th, 2022. Rhys Hoskins hits the biggest Home Run of his career and has the best bat spike in Phillies history." - Phillies Tailgate

2. Matt Chapman

When Matt Chapman declared free agency after the Jays' heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Twins in the ALWS, fans knew they lost a good one. A Gold Glover at third base, Chapman hit .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs. While the race to ink Chapman is a hot one, the Jays still stand a chance, but must move quickly.

"Matt Chapman's 2023 OPS is 1.156." - Codify

1. Cody Bellinger

For a relative while, the Blue Jays have been regarded as one of the teams best positioned to ink departing Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger. A former MVP, Bellinger's numbers dropped off before he rebounded in 2023, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. Although Cody Bellinger will not be cheap for the Jays, he represents an opportunity to add one of the league's top bats to their lineup.

"Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the Cubs, his 3rd of spring training. He’s now hitting .190 with a .768 OPS in 48 plate appearances this spring." - Sky

