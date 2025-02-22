Blue Jays insider credits Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & his dad for handling of controversial contract extension saga

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has arrived at spring training camp in Dunedin, Florida, after failing to reach an agreement with the team on a contract extension this offseason. Guerrero Jr. will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season and had set a Feb. 17 deadline for the Blue Jays to finalize a deal, but negotiations did not come close to materializing.

MLB Network's Keegan Matheson, who covers the Blue Jays, reported from spring training in Florida for MLB Hot Stove on Friday. Matheson said Guerrero Jr. set the deadline to establish control over contract negotiations.

"That's on Vladdy's side, and Vladdy's really taking control of this," Matheson said. "He knows how this works. He's been around baseball a long time. He's been around the business side. His dad has been around that, too — which matters, because you put this conversation to your average 25-year-old — no, thank you."

"Vladdy seems to be really handling this quite well," he added. "He continued to center his teammates in all of this, too, saying he did not want it to be a distraction. Now, it's not going to go away. No matter what, with this team, every single thing about the Blue Jays is tied to Vladdy."

Guerrero Jr. made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2019 and has been named an All-Star in each of the past four seasons.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains upbeat despite contract uncertainty

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished sixth in the American League MVP race last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Keegan Matheson reported that the mood around the Blue Jays clubhouse has remained upbeat despite uncertainty surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract. Matheson said Guerrero Jr. appeared as energetic as ever, with no visible signs of frustration.

"Surprisingly good mood," Matheson said. "That's because, I think, everybody likes Vladdy. His teammates like the guy. So, I think he has their support. It hasn't seemed like too big of a distraction yet."

"It was fascinating to see Vladdy come out and speak to us. He was walking to the clubhouse all smiles," Matheson added. "He's been in good spirits. He's looked like himself. He's the life of the party and the leader at the same time."

Guerrero Jr. posted a .323/.396/.544 slash line last season with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs.

