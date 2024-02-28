Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson's 4-year-old son critically injured in freak car accident on Clearwater Beach

Last Sunday, Toby Swanson, son of Jays reliever Erik Swanson, was struck by a car at the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater, Florida. The four-year-old was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, where it was determined that he has suffered-life threatening injuries.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Blue Jays announced that Swanson would be taking an indefinite leave of absence as he cares for his son. The beach where Toy was struck is mere miles from the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida.

In response to the incident, the Toronto Blue Jays released a press release. According to MLB.com, the team's statement claimed:

“Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family."

2023 was Erik Swanson's first season as a member of the Blue Jays. After coming to the team from the Seattle Mariners in the Teoscar Hernandez trade, Swanson made a career-high 69 appearances last season, pitching to an ERA of 2.97, and posting a 4-2 record.

A native of North Dakota, Swanson has taken well to his new team. An avid outdoorsman, Swanson often spent holidays as a youngster in Northern Ontario, and has even taken Toby on several hunting trips. Now, baseball will take a backseat as Swanson and his wife, Madison, deal with this pressing family issue.

Erik Swanson's team remains with him during this difficult time

In the wake of the tragic events that have left Toby in a critical state, other members of the Blue Jays clubhouse have gathered around Swanson in a show of support. Jays manager John Schneider told members of the media that "family comes first" on Tuesday.

Moreover, Toby is thought to be a close friend of Everett Mayza, son of Swanson's Jays pitching counterpart, Tim Mayza. Everett and Toby even took to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on September 28 in a game against the New York Yankees. Although this may be some of the hardest days for Swanson and his family, his organization has stepped up in a big way in terms of support.

