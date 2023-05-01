Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 1 | MLB 2023

It's a tale of two different seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox. For Toronto, the team is firing on all cylinders in pursuit of the franchise's first World Series title since 1993, with the front office loading up for a potential deep postseason run. They are currently in the thick of the American League East standings with an impressive 18-10 record.

On the other side of the field are the Boston Red Sox, who have undergone a complete roster overhaul. In the offseason, the Red Sox said goodbye to several long-time stars, including Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. While many expected Boston to have a poor season, they currently have a winning record of 15-14.

This brings us to tonight's matchup at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. At 7:10 p.m. EST, the Red Sox will play host to their division rival Toronto Blue Jays in an important battle in the AL East.

A win tonight for Boston could vault them ahead of the New York Yankees (depending on the result of their game tonight), whereas a win for Toronto could see them tie the Baltimore Orioles for second in the division. While it is early in the 2023 season, this could play an important role in the overall standings at the end of the season.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/se… The Blue Jays begin a nine-game road trip with a four-game series in Boston against the Red Sox. Here's all you need to know about the AL East battle. ( @Mkor1980

Entering tonight's matchup, the Toronto Blue Jays are the betting favorites against the Boston Red Sox with gambling website Bet365 currently giving the Jays a -150 to win the game.

A look at the starting pitchers for the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox tonight

Jose Berrios is slated to start tonight's matchup against Boston, with the veteran pitcher looking to continue his run of hot performances. After a rough start to the season, Berrios has bounced back in a big way for Toronto, throwing 7.0 innings in each of his past two games, one of which was against the Houston Astros.

If Berrios continues to regain his All-Star form, he should deliver a solid start against Boston. That being said, the Red Sox have been one of the top-hitting teams in baseball this season thanks to the likes of Masataka Yoshida, who has been excellent in his first season in the MLB. Boston currently sits ninth in team batting average and eighth in home runs.

Damon @VARSH0W_ Tonight will truly tell us about who José Berríos really is now. He'll be pitching in a bandbox and the Red Sox will throw 5 extremely tough LHB's at him:



"Tonight will truly tell us about who José Berríos really is now. He'll be pitching in a bandbox and the Red Sox will throw 5 extremely tough LHB's at him: Verdugo, Devers, Yoshida, Casas (slow start but very talented), Duran (extremely hot start) It's a good lineup." - @VARSH0W_

Former two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will make the start for Boston, and while he has been inconsistent in recent years, the Blue Jays feature one of the strongest lineups in baseball. Kluber has struggled this season, posting a 1-4 record with a 6.75 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

While the Red Sox own a strong lineup, it's impossible to deny the danger of the Toronto Blue Jays. Look for the Canadian squad to walk away with a victory tonight at the legendary Fenway Park.

