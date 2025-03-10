Bobby Witt Jr. sends massive confidence-boosting message about new $8,800,000 Royals 2B

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. feels the addition of second baseman Jonathan India to their roster will help the team improve and perform even better than they did last year. The Royals superstar said the skills and personality of India make him an ideal fit for their clubhouse.

India was traded to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for starting pitcher Brady Singer during this offseason.

On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. had an interview with MLB Network at the Royals spring training camp in Surprise, Arizona. The All-Star shortstop gave his thoughts on the addition of Jonathan India.

"It's almost like that missing puzzle piece that we needed," Witt Jr. said. "He fit right in. And the at-bats he's been taking and the guy that he is, it's just perfect for our team. He's going to be like a scene-setter, tone-setter. So, it's going to be a lot of fun."

Despite being a productive player for the past couple of seasons, Jonathan India has not replicated the heights of his rookie campaign. He batted .248/.357/.392 last year, with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 105.

He's still emerging in my mind: Royals manager on Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. finished as the runner-up for the AL MVP last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Following his outstanding 2024 season, Bobby Witt Jr. has established himself as one of the best players in the MLB. However, Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro believes the 24-year-old is still developing and expects the shortstop to take another stride forward in his career.

"I think it gets overlooked with Bobby Witt Jr. that he's got three years in a big league, and he's 24 years old," Quatraro said in an interview with MLB Network earlier this week. "When you step back, you can put him on a pedestal as a superstar, but he's still emerging in my mind.

"I think with growth he's going to become mature to understand what the pitcher is trying to do, not trying to force the issue, and probably take more walks," Quatraro added. "We've seen growth from year two to year three, and taking that base hit to the right when he knows they're not pitching."

Bobby Witt Jr. posted a .332/.389/.588 slash line last season to win the batting title in the American League, along with a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award. He also recorded 32 home runs and 31 stolen bases to become the only shortstop in MLB history with multiple 30-30 seasons.

