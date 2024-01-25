The Boston Red Sox continue to be involved in trade rumors this off-season. With some of the top pitchers remaining as free agents, they seem to have expressed interest in pursuing Jordan Montgomery.

The left-hander is one of the best pitchers in the market, alongside Blake Snell. A recent post by Boston Sports Gordo reported that Boston has a good possibility for Montgomery if things don't work out with the Texas Rangers.

“I hear that the Red Sox certainly do like Montgomery very much,” captioned the post on X.

While the insider had listed Boston as a possible landing spot for Montgomery, Red Sox fans are not on the same page. Most fans disagreed with the possibility as they commented on the post.

Scott Boras is one of the renowned agents and turns out to be Montgomery's as well. Fans believe Boras is using Boston as leverage to get Montgomery a better deal.

"Boras using Boston as leverage to squeeze TX," wrote one fan.

"Actions speak louder than words. Sign him before it is too late," wrote another fan.

Comments poured in as fans remained in disbelief. Some fans said that they are not even interested in signing Montgomery anymore.

Red Sox reportedly interested in more deals

Boston fans have not been pleased, especially after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. However, Boston is keen on making changes for a better 2024 MLB season.

Boston is reportedly interested in more deals from the pitching end. The franchise has also drawn interest to free agent Jakob Junis. Boston's pitching coach, Andrew Bailey, plays a crucial role in hiring.

The primary issue seems to be with their payroll. Hiring top pitchers like Snell and Montgomery looks difficult at the moment. The only way to strike a deal with these players is to free up some cash.

The Red Sox have traded veteran pitcher Chris Sale and have room to upgrade their starting rotation. The team is also reported to be connected with relieving pitchers like Jordan Hicks and Robert Stephenson despite their signing with other clubs.

As for Montgomery, he will soon be with another club, so Boston needs to be quick if they want to sign him.

