Boston Red Sox fans received some bad news on Tuesday regarding Trevor Story. It's been reported that the slugger had surgery on his throwing elbow and will miss some time next season. Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament.
This is a less invasive surgery than if he had gone to have the full Tommy John surgery. While it's less invasive, it will take time for him to recover. Generally, this procedure has a four to six-month recovery time.
The four to six-month timeframe would set him up for a June or July return. But the team isn't 100% certain he'll be able to play at all next season. Boston CBO Chaim Bloom told reporters there's no timetable for Story's return.
This isn't what Red Sox fans wanted to hear after watching All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency. With Bogaerts now on the San Diego Padres, the Red Sox are left empty-handed when it comes to middle infielders.
"We're done," one fan tweeted.
"Boycott this team," said another fan.
Can it get any worse for Boston Red Sox fans? First, they lost Mookie Betts, then Bogaerts, and now they might be without Trevor Story for a full season. Fans are hoping this is all just a bad dream.
This is pretty much the worst-case scenario for the Red Sox. It's going to be tough for them to compete in a stacked American League East.
After the Trevor Story news, expectations are low for the Boston Red Sox
It's a good thing the Red Sox went out and extended Rafael Devers, or things really would have hit the fan in Boston. The two sides agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract.
He's one of the few players fans can get excited about. The team has too many players who either didn't have a good season last year or are young prospects whose futures are uncertain.
They don't have a roster that can compete with the New York Yankees, especially if Story can potentially miss the entirety of the 2023 season. From pitching to fielding to hitting, the Yankees overpower the Red Sox.
Hopefully, Trevor Story can make a quick return to the Boston Red Sox lineup. The league is better when both the Red Sox and the Yankees have stellar rosters.