The Boston Red Sox have been dealt a tough blow, losing slugger Adam Duvall to a wrist injury and halting his phenomenal start to the season. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup as of yet. His offense will be sorely missed by the Red Sox, who were expected to struggle in that department this season.
The season may have just begun, but Duvall was showing a level of offensive proficiency that nobody expected from him. With eight games played, he was leading all MLB hitters with 14 RBIs and has the most total bases at 34. He was an All-Star back in 2016 but has been relatively quiet since then. Now his absence will need to be overcome.
Talkin' Baseball shared a report on Twitter that Adam Duvall would be forced to miss time.
The injury comes at a tough time for the Boston Red Sox, who are set to host the Tampa Bay Rays for a series. Without the consistent offense Duvall was able to provide, the Rays' path to remaining undefeated got a whole lot easier.
The wrist that Adam Duvall injured is the same one that ended his season in 2022. In the worst-case scenario, he reaggravated the same injury and could require season-ending surgery once more. This is the last thing that Boston Red Sox fans want as the rest of MLB marches on.
This exact predicament is why some fans feared signing Duvall this offseason. He has a ton of upside, but 34 injuries are not as easy to bounce back from. The hope is that this time on the Injured List is a precaution more than anything, but there is no guarantee.
The Boston Red Sox will be without Adam Duvall for at least the next 10 days, which could devastate their offense.
Can the Boston Red Sox field a competitive offense without Adam Duvall?
The emergence of Duvall gave the Red Sox a lot of breathing room with their offense. They somehow found a player that could consistently drive in runs that they didn't have in 2022.
They will need Rafael Devers to step up as their leader for their upcoming games against the Rays and Los Angeles Angels.