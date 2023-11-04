Boston Red Sox fans were relieved as the club announced that it would decline pitcher Corey Kluber's option to extend his contract with the team, making him a free agent. The Red Sox had a horrible season in the MLB this year and the pitcher's addition turned out to be one of their biggest blunders. Boston fans made their voices heard over social media as they seemingly unanimously agreed that it was the best decision for the team.

Corey Kluber was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2007 MLB draft and was traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2010 where he went on to make his major league debut the following year. He spent the majority of his career with the Indians, making three consecutive All-Star appearances. Kluber signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with the Red Sox with a $11 million club option for 2024 in January 2023.

However, in the nine starts Kluber made at the beginning of the season, he posted a 6.26 ERA, which moved him out of the starting rotation. Since then, there has not been much to look back at. While the Red Sox had a horrible season, their season starting pitcher let them down along with the rest of the team. Now, Boston fans are happy to be rid of him and shared their joy over social media:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kluber was terrible, and Whitlock sucked too. But yeah… his influence," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Thank goodness," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Justin Turner joins Corey Kluber in free agency as Boston Red Sox make moves

As the Boston Red Sox front office has announced their decision not to extend starting pitcher Corey Kluber's contract for next year, infielder Justin Turner has refused to extend his contract as well. Turner joined the Red Sox from the LA Dodgers around the same time as Kluber on a one-year contract and has decided not to extend after their disappointing season in the MLB. This means that both players will enter free agency and thus be eligible to join a new team before the start of next season. There will no doubt be many suitors for Turner, given his pedigree as a player.