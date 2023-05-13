The Boston Red Sox and their fans are thrilled to hear from manager Alex Cora that Trevor Story is nearing his return. Story has been dealing with injury issues since 2022 but has now resumed training. This is usually the last part of a player's recovery prior to their rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues. If things go well, Story could be back with the Red Sox by the summer.

In what has been a surprising MLB season all around, the Boston Red Sox have been one of the biggest surprises. They are more than holding their own in the vaunted American League East, even with their injured rosters. If Trevor Story's return is all these fans hope it is, they could see their record skyrocket.

Manager Alex Cora revealed the development in Story's recovery and it was shared to Twitter by user Boston Strong.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Alex Cora just announced that Trevor Story is back to hitting and fielding in Fort Myers. Alex Cora just announced that Trevor Story is back to hitting and fielding in Fort Myers.

Trevor Story spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies and was remarkably consistent. Both in his on-field abilities and his ability to stay on the field. His career batting average of .268 and 174 home runs make him a top-tier offensive player. The big question will be how his injury affects his performance in the long run.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_ Trevor Story is hitting and throwing down in Fort Myers, per Alex Cora.



Adding him to this lineup and defensively in the field will be a major boost overall.



This Red Sox team is only going to get stronger.

Trevor Story is hitting and throwing down in Fort Myers, per Alex Cora. Adding him to this lineup and defensively in the field will be a major boost overall. This Red Sox team is only going to get stronger. https://t.co/Dz0HgSzTIO

Matt Gross @MattGross87 @tylermilliken_ Not only will his bat and defense help out, but he is one of the players most primed to take advantage of the new rules implemented this year. He is going to run wild on the base paths once he gets in this environment! @tylermilliken_ Not only will his bat and defense help out, but he is one of the players most primed to take advantage of the new rules implemented this year. He is going to run wild on the base paths once he gets in this environment!

The Red Sox have seen impressive offensive seasons from Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida so far this year, neither of whom they had in 2022. Even with their star player, Rafael Devers, slightly underperforming, they are comfortably above .500. Adding Story to this lineup would make the offense lethal and more than capable of taking a playoff spot.

The RedSox bandwagon @josh__pransky @tylermilliken_ This RedSox team is already 4th in OPS+ without Story, Duvall and without Casas hitting at his full potential. It will be very exciting if everyone stays healthy to see what this team can do in the 2nd half of this season. @tylermilliken_ This RedSox team is already 4th in OPS+ without Story, Duvall and without Casas hitting at his full potential. It will be very exciting if everyone stays healthy to see what this team can do in the 2nd half of this season.

Coming back from a major injury like Story is doing is never easy, and rarely is it as routine as it sometimes appears. However, Story is progressing remarkably well by all accounts. He is even giving Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies a run for his money in terms of quick recoveries.

Jonny @jlabruins Alex Speier @alexspeier Trevor Story is hitting and throwing in Fort Myers. Trevor Story is hitting and throwing in Fort Myers. There’s probably a point that will come mid summer where Story/Mondesi/Kiké/Arroyo will all need to be rostered in the middle infield twitter.com/alexspeier/sta… There’s probably a point that will come mid summer where Story/Mondesi/Kiké/Arroyo will all need to be rostered in the middle infield twitter.com/alexspeier/sta…

Trevor Story could be back in MLB sooner than expected, and it could shake up the entire American League.

Does Trevor Story make the Boston Red Sox championship contenders?

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

With Trevor Story, the Red Sox are certainly better than they are without him, but not quite championship contenders. However, any team that gets into the playoffs is capable of getting hot and riding the wave into the World Series.

They would have to run through the gauntlet that will be the American League postseason, but it is not out of the question for the Boston Red Sox.

Poll : 0 votes