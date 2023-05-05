The Boston Red Sox have not had much to cheer about recently but newly-signed Masataka Yoshida is giving the fans a reason to be optimistic.

The Japanese outfielder is off to a sensational start to his MLB career. He has already recorded six home runs, 24 RBIs, 21 runs and two stolen bases over his first 27 games.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_ Masataka Yoshida isn’t human. His numbers over his 14-game hitting streak:



62 PA

.446/.484/.804/1.288

5 HR

5 2B

18 RBI

.536 wOBA

247 wRC+



Yoshida currently ranks first in the Red Sox roster in batting average (.317) amongst qualified hitters. He also has the fewest strikeouts amongst Red Sox players with more than 40 plate appearances.

Boston Red Sox fans took to Twitter to praise one of the league's newest stars after a his recent hot streak. The power-hitting lefty has hit the ground running since his move from the Orix Buffaloes.

Wade Bloggs @wade_bloggs @tylermilliken_ Cant believe he’s gonna win mvp in his rookie season @tylermilliken_ Cant believe he’s gonna win mvp in his rookie season

DanNHsox lover @eyesmile19591 @tylermilliken_ Those are HOT JD 2018 numbers for a lot less $$$ @tylermilliken_ Those are HOT JD 2018 numbers for a lot less $$$

Shimmer75 @QueenEnid75



Was it really tightness or was he just processing MLB pitchers and just needed a couple of days on the sidelines to dial in his settings?



He's en fuego! @tylermilliken_ He struggled his first 10 games... sat 4 with hamstring tightness and has been a BEAST since he returned.Was it really tightness or was he just processing MLB pitchers and just needed a couple of days on the sidelines to dial in his settings?He's en fuego! @tylermilliken_ He struggled his first 10 games... sat 4 with hamstring tightness and has been a BEAST since he returned. Was it really tightness or was he just processing MLB pitchers and just needed a couple of days on the sidelines to dial in his settings?He's en fuego! 🔥 🔥 🔥

Nyanasaur @Nyanasaur @MLB @RedSox @XboxGamePass I was told he was a bust though. Because after 12 days of getting acclimated to pitchers he's never seen and speaking a language he doesn't know, he wasn't batting .400 with 20 HRs yet @MLB @RedSox @XboxGamePass I was told he was a bust though. Because after 12 days of getting acclimated to pitchers he's never seen and speaking a language he doesn't know, he wasn't batting .400 with 20 HRs yet

After a slow start to his MLB career, Yoshida has made adjustments and settled in well.

He recorded just eight hits, one home run and six RBIs over his first 13 games.

Since April 18, however, his number have improved significantly. In his last 14 games, the outfielder has a .446 batting average and a 1.288 OPS. He has recorded five home runs and 18 RBIs over that stretch.

The Boston Red Sox signed Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract in the offseason

Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park

Masataka Yoshida entered the year with high expectations due to very successful career seven-year career in Nippon Professional Baseball. Last season, he recorded 21 homers and 89 RBIs over 121 games. Over 762 total games in Japan, he has a .327 batting average and a .960 OPS.

During the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Yoshida was a key figure in Japan's championship winning side. He finished the tournament with two home runs, 13 RBIs, nine hits and a .409 batting average.

The Red Sox saw something special in the Japanese star and signed him to a five year, $90 million deal during the offseason. Fans in the United States did not know much about the 29-year-old but the contract looks like a steal. The Red Sox have been desperately in need of hitting with the departure of Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez.

Not much was expected from this Red Sox team this year but they continue to surprise people. Led by their offense, Boston is five games above .500 and hold a 1.5 game lead over their rivals the New York Yankees.

