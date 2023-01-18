Create

Boston Red Sox fans weigh in on team’s pursuit of outfielder Adam Duvall: "At this point, I'm down with anyone who is a Major League player"

By Tom Carothers
A team in great flux, the Boston Red Sox appear to still be among the squads courting free agent outfielder Adam Duvall. Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com tweeted Tuesday that the Red Sox remain one of the teams still in hope of acquiring Duvall. A resolution regarding Duvall's future employment could come this week.

Per sources, Red Sox remain in on Adam Duvall, as others have reported. Resolution could come this week with Sox or elsewhere. It does seem like a perfect fit in Boston, which views him as plenty capable of playing CF.

Many Red Sox fans agree with Cotillo's assertion that Duvall could be a perfect fit at Fenway Park. But they are getting moderately anxious for the team not to miss out on signing him.

@ChrisCotillo Come on Redsox pull the trigger already https://t.co/6ypOAgOLtV
They better not lose out on Duvall. Sox need the type of power he brings and he can play solid defense in all 3 OF spots. Bring him in twitter.com/chriscotillo/s…
But not close on a deal right lol? twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/s…

Duvall, a right-handed slugger, has three 30-plus home run seasons in a nine-year career. He has played the bulk of the past five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, where he became a fan favorite with the National League East club.

I feel like the Green Monster was built for Adam Duvall. Dude hits nothing but moon bombs. twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/s…
Duvy would hit 45 HR in Fenway. twitter.com/chriscotillo/s…
Not sure about playing CF but Adam Duvall's bat would give the Red Sox a huge boost. twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/s…

While Duvall did lead the National League with 113 RBIs in 2021, his lifetime batting average of .230 does leave a lot to be desired. The only season in which Duvall hit better than .249 was in 2019 when he hit .267 -- but played in only 41 games.

Yes @ChrisCotillo A perfect fit. Another crappy .213 hitter will fit seamlessly in that triple A lineup!!#RedSox @RedSox #sox twitter.com/chriscotillo/s…
This actually makes me feel... worse?? twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/s…
Ugh twitter.com/chriscotillo/s…

Needless to say, it hasn't been a great winter for Boston fans. After a tremendous 2022 season that was followed by a turbulent offseason, Red Sox Nation has little faith in their team's front office these days.

Such a no brainer move. Which means they won’t end up signing him. twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/s…

Does Adam Duvall fit with the Boston Red Sox?

The Boston Red Sox finished dead last in the American League East in 2022, and 2023 doesn't seem all that much more promising for the team.

While the team lost yet another homegrown superstar when Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres in December, Boston general manager Chaim Bloom hasn't exactly sat on his hands this winter.

The Red Sox locked up third baseman Rafael Devers on a long-term contract extension. They've made some additional signings in infielder/DH Justin Turner, outfielder Masataka Yoshida, and pitcher Corey Kluber.

However, Boston appears far off a contending pace. Duvall, while a solid major leaguer, is coming off of a 2022 season where he hit just .213 with 12 homers before a torn tendon sheath in his wrist ended his season.

Does an Adam Duvall signing make sense for a Boston Red Sox team in transition, or should the team look elsewhere?

