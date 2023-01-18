A team in great flux, the Boston Red Sox appear to still be among the squads courting free agent outfielder Adam Duvall. Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com tweeted Tuesday that the Red Sox remain one of the teams still in hope of acquiring Duvall. A resolution regarding Duvall's future employment could come this week.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Per sources, Red Sox remain in on Adam Duvall, as others have reported. Resolution could come this week with Sox or elsewhere. It does seem like a perfect fit in Boston, which views him as plenty capable of playing CF. Per sources, Red Sox remain in on Adam Duvall, as others have reported. Resolution could come this week with Sox or elsewhere. It does seem like a perfect fit in Boston, which views him as plenty capable of playing CF.

Many Red Sox fans agree with Cotillo's assertion that Duvall could be a perfect fit at Fenway Park. But they are getting moderately anxious for the team not to miss out on signing him.

City of Champions @Bos_Champs They better not lose out on Duvall. Sox need the type of power he brings and he can play solid defense in all 3 OF spots. Bring him in

the name is bond. michael bond @michaelis4real But not close on a deal right lol?

Duvall, a right-handed slugger, has three 30-plus home run seasons in a nine-year career. He has played the bulk of the past five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, where he became a fan favorite with the National League East club.

dren🥌 @dren_braves I feel like the Green Monster was built for Adam Duvall. Dude hits nothing but moon bombs.

Beaneater Buzz @BeaneaterB Duvy would hit 45 HR in Fenway.

Eric Ball @EBall_BR Not sure about playing CF but Adam Duvall's bat would give the Red Sox a huge boost.

While Duvall did lead the National League with 113 RBIs in 2021, his lifetime batting average of .230 does leave a lot to be desired. The only season in which Duvall hit better than .249 was in 2019 when he hit .267 -- but played in only 41 games.

JJ the ✈️🛫 @JJ_05__ This actually makes me feel... worse??

Bruce Schoenfeld @bruceschoenfeld Ugh

Needless to say, it hasn't been a great winter for Boston fans. After a tremendous 2022 season that was followed by a turbulent offseason, Red Sox Nation has little faith in their team's front office these days.

Jack Melhem @JackMelhem Such a no brainer move. Which means they won't end up signing him.

Does Adam Duvall fit with the Boston Red Sox?

Adam Duvall #14 of the Atlanta Braves rounds first after hitting a home run

The Boston Red Sox finished dead last in the American League East in 2022, and 2023 doesn't seem all that much more promising for the team.

While the team lost yet another homegrown superstar when Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres in December, Boston general manager Chaim Bloom hasn't exactly sat on his hands this winter.

The Red Sox locked up third baseman Rafael Devers on a long-term contract extension. They've made some additional signings in infielder/DH Justin Turner, outfielder Masataka Yoshida, and pitcher Corey Kluber.

However, Boston appears far off a contending pace. Duvall, while a solid major leaguer, is coming off of a 2022 season where he hit just .213 with 12 homers before a torn tendon sheath in his wrist ended his season.

Does an Adam Duvall signing make sense for a Boston Red Sox team in transition, or should the team look elsewhere?

