Brandon Nimmo Stats: A look at the newly signed Mets star's career numbers

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets have come to terms on an eight-year, $162 million contract that will see him rejoin the team. Nimmo, now aged 29, had a brief stint in free agency and attracted interest from a number of organizations, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Seattle Mariners.

Nevertheless, he will return to his one and only professional team. He was a hitting machine for the Mets last season and always seemed to try to get them out of bad situations during the course of seven major league seasons.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million: HE'S BACK!Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million: on.sny.tv/OR5X4js HE'S BACK! Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million: on.sny.tv/OR5X4js https://t.co/PnujmoAQdH

"Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million" - SNY_Mets

Nimmo's contract is officially the second-highest in terms of financial value in the history of the team, trailing only the $341 million, 10-year contract extension that Francisco Lindor earned prior to the 2021 season. The addition of Nimmo ensures that the Mets' payroll will reach $320 million for the upcoming season and perhaps even approach or pass $350 million by the time everything is said and done.

Brandon Nimmo for the Mets

In addition to playing in a career-high 151 games, Brandon Nimmo had one of his best seasons in 2022, with an outstanding slash line that read .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs and an MLB-best seven triples. As demonstrated by his chase rate of 21.2 percent last season, which according to Statcast placed him in the 91st percentile in MLB, Nimmo's selectivity at the plate is among the finest in the league.

"Brandon Nimmo advanced stats from 2022" - metsterchief

The squad now has a consistent leadoff hitter and center fielder thanks to Brandon Nimmo's return. Nimmo, Mark Canha, and Starling Marte make up the Mets' current outfield, and Jeff McNeil is able to switch from second base to a corner outfield position as needed. The Mets have speculated that they might move Marte to center and add a corner outfielder if Nimmo leaves.

The fact that Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers last week may have increased Nimmo's negotiating position. Over the years, Nimmo has won over many fans thanks to his likable attitude. Long after the game has ended, it's not unusual to find Nimmo's car parked close to the entrance to the players' lot to sign autographs.

The Mets don't appear to be finished yet. Instead, it would appear that they are still looking for a starter, whether it be Chris Bassitt, Kodai Senga, or someone else. We'll have to wait and see if their attempts are successful.

Poll : 0 votes