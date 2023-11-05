The Braves are on the verge of declining Eddie Rosario's $9 million option for next season. While the team has not confirmed the move officially, sources close to the situation have indicated this is likely, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Eddie Rosario, who has been competent in left field, nonetheless stands out as a relative underperformer in a robust Braves lineup. Despite hitting over 20 homers this past season, his defense has often left something to be desired.

Atlanta's fans have mixed feelings about the rumors regarding Rosario's departure. The outfielder's standout 2021 postseason has left fans feeling nostalgic about the possibility of his departure.

However, the speculation regarding potential stars who could replace Rosario has been rampant among fans. The fan base sees Rosario's departure as a maneuver to secure roster and salary flexibility for high-profile signings.

The Braves excelled throughout the regular season but faced an early exit against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves' likely decision on Rosario aligns with their strategy to tweak the team to make them proper World Series contenders.

After Eddie Rosario, who are the Braves' potential outfield replacements?

Speculation swirls around potential replacements for Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario.

One name on the market that could draw the Braves' interest is Cody Bellinger. The left-handed outfielder recently declined his option with the Chicago Cubs, making him a free agent. Bellinger, a former MVP, could provide a blend of power and defensive prowess that would benefit Atlanta's outfield dynamics.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have been reported to be looking at reducing their payroll, which brings Juan Soto into the conversation. Acquiring a talent like Soto would be a blockbuster move for any team, including the Braves.

Alternatives like Tommy Pham and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. present themselves as viable options as well.

However, the Braves must be mindful of the delicate chemistry that contributes to a winning clubhouse atmosphere. Eddie Rosario has been a significant presence in the Braves' clubhouse for years, and replacing his impact on team morale could be a challenge.