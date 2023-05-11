Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried has suffered yet another injury, this time to his elbow, which is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks.

The Braves have made an impressive start to the 2023 MLB season but a couple of injuries in the bullpen seem to have left them vulnerable in defense.

As a result, fans on social media are pleading with the front office to bring in reinforcements in the pitching staff in order to protect their winning ways before it is too late.

Max Fried and Kyle Wright are the Braves' two best options for a starting pitcher position and both are now on the injury list. This is already Fried's second stint on the IL after the pitcher suffered a hamstring pull on the opening day of the season, leading him to miss two weeks of action in April. Kyle Wright has also been on the IL for the past week, suffering from shoulder soreness.

Fried's last action in the MLB was during Friday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles when he felt the strain on his elbow. He is now expected to be out of action for at least two months, with no definite timeline being revealed for his rehabilitation as of now.

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals

As a result, the Braves had eight different pitchers pitch in their loss against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Following the defeat, fans voiced their concerns on social media:

"Time for me to break out the checkbook for AA to find replacements," wrote one fan on Twitter. "They’re going to have to make a trade. I don’t see them winning the east without adding another decent starter," added another.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman Expectation has been Fried and Wright will both be sidelined for at least two months. With this being his second shoulder ailment of the year, Wright thinks he could be out longer than Fried. Expectation has been Fried and Wright will both be sidelined for at least two months. With this being his second shoulder ailment of the year, Wright thinks he could be out longer than Fried.

Nick nelson @AtlantaDawg88 @mlbbowman The Braves might be screwed....... this is a huge loss. Shuster sucks, Dood isn't great, Morton is hold your breath for 5 innings, Soroka is a unknown because they won't bring him up, Elder has been good but that can change at any given point, and Strider barely hits 99 now. SMH! @mlbbowman The Braves might be screwed....... this is a huge loss. Shuster sucks, Dood isn't great, Morton is hold your breath for 5 innings, Soroka is a unknown because they won't bring him up, Elder has been good but that can change at any given point, and Strider barely hits 99 now. SMH!

Robert Reu @RobertReu2 @mlbbowman if the young pitchers are not ready trade a couple for someone that is @mlbbowman if the young pitchers are not ready trade a couple for someone that is

Rivers Patterson @971TheRivers @mlbbowman Yikes. So Morton, Strider, Elder, Dodd, and Shuster / Soroka…? Would we stretch out Collin McHugh maybe? @mlbbowman Yikes. So Morton, Strider, Elder, Dodd, and Shuster / Soroka…? Would we stretch out Collin McHugh maybe?

Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves confirm that the pitcher's injury is not serious

After several tests in the last few days, the Atlanta Braves confirmed that there were no structural problems with the pitcher's elbow but that the muscle needed rest to recover.

Notably, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 and the strain could be a result of the old injury. Nonetheless, with Max Fried expected to be out of MLB action for the next two months, the Braves find themselves short-staffed in the bullpen.

It remains to be seen what measures they will take to resolve the situation.

